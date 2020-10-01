Every holiday, Carol and Tab Teehee decorate a tree for Alex — Easter, Christmas, St. Patrick’s Day. On Alex’s birthday, they ate cake under the tree.
Wednesday afternoon, Carol and Tab were decorating for fall. They hung red leaves, scarecrows and corn. Halloween was Alex’s favorite holiday.
For 12 years, the couple has been visiting a tree at the intersection where their 20-year-old son was killed.
Tab can point to the spot on the road where, 12 years ago, his son’s head lay. He remembers where his shoe was, too, across the road.
The couple has aged a lot over the past 12 years, they said, coming out to the tree. But they’ll never stop visiting.
“It’s hard to imagine not coming out here,” Tab said.
Alex was killed just days after moving to Charlotte Harbor from North Port on July 13, 2008. He was struck by a vehicle while walking on the edge of Sibley Bay Street around 11 p.m. in Charlotte Harbor. He was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, where he was pronounced dead the next day.
“It feels like this is the only way to visit him,” Carol said.
The Teehees grieve every day, but remembering Alex helps.
They remember Alex as a little boy, with bright red hair and freckles splashed across his face.
They remember his love for tennis, and his sense of humor, which got him into minor trouble at school.
They remember Alex’s sisters inviting friends over to play, but all anybody wanted to do was play with Alex.
The sisters “got mad,” Carol said.
He was kind, generous and shy. Everyone adored him.
He met the mother of his children while working his first job at the Sonic Drive-In in Venice. When Alex became a dad at 17, he took his son Kaden to Cyesis, a program at school for teenage parents.
“He rode on the bus to high school with his little baby carrier,” Carol said. “He was the best dad.”
Alex had his second son, Eli, after graduating from North Port High School in 2006.
The boys were 3 and 4 years old when their dad died. They don’t remember him, Carol and Tab said. But they write Alex cards and put them under the tree for him.
Sept. 25 is the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.
“It’s not like we remember him more on this day than any other day,” Carol said.
Investigators initially believed what Carol and Tab hold true. Alex was allegedly threatened, pistol-whipped and pushed from a Nissan Xterra driven by former suspect Ralph Loosman. Detectives believed Michael Sylvester and Matthew Tricarico were also in the vehicle. But none of the former suspects are currently accused of any wrongdoing in relation to the death.
Days before Loosman’s trial, the State Attorney’s Office dropped all charges against him in connection with Alex’s death after authorities failed to locate two key witnesses.
“He had so much stolen from him,” Tab said. “It’s really devastating.
“He deserves to be here.”
