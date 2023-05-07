CAPE CORAL — One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, especially to jewelry maker Pat Cole Hart.
Whether it is ceramic tiles laying on the curb, or vintage items sitting dusty in antique shops, Hart finds a way to turn these forgotten objects into art.
Based in Cape Coral, Hart creates her one-of-a-kind jewelry in her studio, as well as her mixed media acrylic paintings and textile crafts. She repurposes her vintage finds to create unusual jewelry and statement pieces, and she finds inspiration working in her garden and observing how her plants grow.
“I enjoy doing new things and learning new techniques,” Hart said. “I like experimenting and seeing what comes up.”
Hart has participated in a number of craft shows and local galleries for her art. She also runs an Etsy shop, where she often posts new jewelry pieces. Customers can even make requests for something specific if there is not one available to their liking. However, with more than 130 pieces available, they are sure to find something they will love.
Recently, Hart taught a beginners class for the Alliance for the Arts, a nonprofit visual and performing arts center in Southwest Florida. With no experience needed, participants were able to use wire and beads to create earrings, bracelets and necklaces with help from Hart.
“Teaching a class is new for me,” Hart said. “It’s a little out of my comfort zone, but you gotta try new things.”
Hart jokes that, if participants do not end up hating her, she will be open to teaching more classes.
To view more of Hart’s jewelry, visit her Etsy shop TwoHarts. To find out more about Alliance for the Arts, visitartinlee.org
