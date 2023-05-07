CAPE CORAL — One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, especially to jewelry maker Pat Cole Hart.

Whether it is ceramic tiles laying on the curb, or vintage items sitting dusty in antique shops, Hart finds a way to turn these forgotten objects into art.


   

To view more of Hart’s jewelry, visit her Etsy shop TwoHarts. To find out more about Alliance for the Arts, visit artinlee.org

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments