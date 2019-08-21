He loves Legos and can’t wait to go back to school and play soccer.
He bags popcorn like a pro at his family’s traveling nonprofit concession — Abby’s Concessions for a Cause, named for his younger sister.
Adyn Pickett, 7, of Cape Coral, has also spent more than a third of his life being treated for VHR ALL — very-high-risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which carries a high risk of relapse.
When Adyn was 4, his body began blossoming in bruises that went far beyond little-boy scrapes. One morning his gums bled when his mom, Erica, was brushing his teeth. They went straight to the pediatrician, who promised to call with the bloodwork results.
That evening, as the family walked from their car to Adyn’s prekindergarten Christmas program, Erica’s cell phone rang.
It was the pediatrician, who said that, based on the bloodwork, they believed Adyn had leukemia and to get him to Golisano Children’s Hospital in Fort Myers as quickly as possible.
They stayed for the Christmas program. His parents weren’t sure they’d ever see Adyn in another one.
“We were in shock, trying to keep our strong faces on as we headed to Fort Myers,” said Erica. “We didn’t know anything about leukemia.”
They soon learned more than any parents ought to know about VHR ALL. Adyn’s leukemia was so advanced that the Golisano team started him immediately on high-dose chemotherapy.
Miraculously, he achieved remission within two months of starting treatment. He went back for kindergarten the next year, missing only one day of school.
“Other than having a bald head, you would never have known this kid had gone through the hardest part of treatment,” Erica said. “He just did everything everyone asked of him and was a really happy kid. We were cruising and getting back to normal.”
A year later, on Adyn’s first day of first grade in August 2018, came a second devastating phone call.
The leukemia was back, this time in his spinal fluid. Further tests revealed leukemia in his bone marrow. He would have to have a bone marrow transplant at the only local hospital to do so: All Children’s in St. Petersburg.
Abby, then 5, turned out to be a 90% match for her brother, better than their parents and hundreds of other near-matches in an international registry. That year, she gave her brother the ultimate Christmas gift: a transplant to save his life.
Adyn’s bone marrow became clear and the family was cruising again, but it wouldn’t last.
Six months later, in June, Adyn’s bone marrow was tested and the leukemia cells were back.
The family’s next step was a highly successful new treatment, only recently FDA approved — CAR T-cell therapy. CAR T collects T cells from the patient’s blood, grows receptors on them and transfuses millions of them back to fight the cancer cells.
“We call them his ‘fighter T cells,’” said Erica. “Adyn says that his cells will grow arms and legs, swim around and tackle all the cancer.”
But after a first attempt to modify Adyn’s T cells, the Picketts again got discouraging news.
“During the engineering process,” Erica said, “the cells completely stopped growing. We’d been told there was only a 2 to 3 percent chance of that happening.”
While the family prepared for a second cell collection, tests revealed increased levels of leukemia.
Out-of-pocket expenses for two and a half years of treatment and months in a temporary St. Petersburg apartment have been astronomical. Erica has been on leave from her job as a Cape Coral police detective since Adyn became ill.
“It really adds up, but the community has been so amazing to our family,” she said.
The Picketts have several GoFundMe campaigns and have benefited from many local fundraising events.
The latest will be in Punta Gorda.
“Adyn’s dad, James, does my Truly Nolen pest control, so I’ve been following their struggles for years now,” said Carmelo Mangiafico of Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante. “They have a lot of hardships, emotionally and financially. I wanted to do something here to at least help with the financial part of things.”
On Sunday, from 4 to 7 p.m., Carmelo’s will host a sold-out fundraising event with live music by Zombie University, a traditional Italian buffet, wine and beer. Everything from the day’s cash bar, 50/50 raffle, silent auction and ticket sales will go directly to the Picketts.
Even those who can’t attend may donate to Mangiafico or to the Picketts’ GoFundMe campaigns, via a search for Adyn Pickett at GoFundMe.com. A private Facebook group, #AdynStrong, updates supporters on Adyn’s progress and upcoming fundraisers.
“We don’t have any choice but to keep fighting,” said Erica.
