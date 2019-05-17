Hurricane Donna's name has been retired

This archive photo shows storm flags flying over a city park in Punta Gorda, warning of the approach of Hurricane Donna. Donna hit Punta Gorda on September 10, 1960. The name Donna has been retired because of the storm's damage.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHARLOTTE COUNTY HISTORICAL CENTER

Names of storms that have caused deaths and damage are retired:

1954: Carol, Hazel

1955: Connie, Diane, Ione, Janet

1957: Audrey

1960: Donna

1961: Carla, Hattie

1963: Flora

1964: Cleo, Dora, Hilda

1965: Betsy

1966: Inez

1967: Beulah

1968: Edna

1969: Camille

1970: Celia

1972: Agnes

1974: Carmen, Fifi

1975: Eloise

1977: Anita

1979: David, Frederic

1980: Allen

1983: Alicia

1985: Elena, Gloria

1988: Gilbert, Joan

1989: Hugo

1990: Diana, Klaus

1991: Bob

1992: Andrew

1995: Luis, Marilyn, Opal, Roxanne

1996: Cesar, Fran, Hortense

1998: Georges, Mitch

1999: Floyd, Lenny

2000: Keith

2001: Allison, Iris, Michelle

2002: Isidore, Lili

2003: Fabian, Isabel, Juan

2004: Charley, Frances, Ivan, Jeanne

2005: Dennis, Katrina, Rita, Stan, Wilma

2007: Dean, Felix, Noel

2008: Gustav, Ike, Paloma

2010: Igor, Thomas

2011: Irene

2012: Sandy

2013: Ingrid

2015: Erika, Joaquin

2016: Matthew, Otto

2017: Harvey, Irma, Maria, Nate

2018: Florence, Michael

--Provided by the National Hurricane Center

