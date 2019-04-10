Good Day to all.
Did you know this column, which I am privileged to write for the Charlotte County Historical Center Society, has appeared in this newspaper every other Wednesday, for almost nine years? Consequently, I thought it appropriate to revisit the Society’s and Historical Center’s evolution.
The Charlotte County Historical Center, which unfortunately was suddenly shut down last summer by county staff, began in March 1969 as the Youth Museum of Charlotte County. Instrumental in those beginnings were then School Superintendent Hugh Adams, along with my Mom and Dad, Vic and Peggy Desguin, and many other supporters. In existence for almost 50 years, the Center evolved from a small, private, all-volunteer organization, (the first executive director, Les Wilcox, wasn’t even hired until 1975) to a collaboration between the nonprofit Museum Society Inc. and the Charlotte County Commission.
From its start, the goal has been to engage children in learning about this area’s heritage. In 1989, the museum changed its name to the Museum of Charlotte County reflecting a growing appeal to all ages and in 1995 adopted the name Florida Adventure Museum. In 2002, it became the Charlotte County Historical Center.
The museum has had several location changes over the years, from a vacated fire/police station on East Marion Avenue where Punta Gorda’s post office now stands, to a former county library building once located at the corner of West Retta Esplanade and U.S. 41 south — an area now part of the Event Center parking lot. For a time, the Historical Center had come full circle as a previous location, 22959 Bayshore Road in Charlotte Harbor, was directly across the street from one of the Youth Museum’s earliest sites.
Charlotte County’s Historical Center has entered a new phase of its ever-changing life and, as stated, no longer exists. However, the Society is not going away so we are working with other community members to have the Historical Center reestablished in the soon-to-be-vacant Henry Street library building. It won’t be the first time it has occupied a former library building.
I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to play a small part in preserving and promoting Charlotte County’s rich history. Being a lifelong resident, so far, makes writing the column a lot of fun and it has helped me learn even more about my home. I’ve discovered that friends, known for years, are fourth- and fifth-generation residents, not just of Florida, but this area that’s become Charlotte County. What a privilege! I should have known that and am somewhat embarrassed I did not.
Throughout time there are those who make history and those that preserve it. So, to the Calusa, Ponce de Leon, Isaac Trabue, and everyone making tomorrow’s history today, thanks for your contribution. Our history is the result of your actions.
And, to those who have helped preserve that history, even greater thanks. Some are native Floridians, some are not, and many are no longer with us. Some names you’ll recognize, others perhaps not. But to name just a few, Vernon Peeples, U.S. Cleveland, Diana Harris, Lindsey Williams, Angie Larkin, Byron Rhode, Ed Uhland, Bucky McQueen, Scott Shively, Martha Bireda, and members of all area historical societies. Thank you! A special thanks to Vernon, who felt so strongly about our home, worked so diligently to learn its history, and passed on that knowledge to others.
The Society’s annual Hibiscus Festival is coming up May 3-5. This year it’s downtown at City Marketplace due to continued construction at Gilchrist Park. Put it on your calendar and hope to see you there! Happy Birthday to my youngest son!
“Did You Know” appears every other Wednesday, courtesy of this newspaper and the Charlotte County Historical Center Society. The Society’s mission is to help promote and preserve Charlotte County’s rich history. A family membership is only $35 and provides complimentary access to over 300 museums and technical centers nationwide. We are also always looking for volunteers and interested individuals to serve as board members. If you believe our area’s history is as important as we do, please call 941-613-3228 for more information.
