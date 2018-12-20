Looking for a way to ring in 2019 with Florida style? Following are some of the most memorable ways to ring in the New Year: A wiener dog parade, day hikes, polar plunges, and the state’s largest fireworks display.
Dec. 31: Key West Dachshund Walk
Key West will transform into a wiener wonderland for a short time the afternoon of New Year’s Eve when about 200 dachshunds and their owners parade down Duval Street during the 14th Annual Key West Dachshund Walk. Costumes for pups and their people are encouraged and although there is no registration fee, participants are encouraged to bring a bag of dog food to be donated to the Key West Pet Pantry. Spectators will have a howling good time when watching this quirky parade. Meeting point is the corner of Whitehead and Fleming in Key West, Noon to 1:30 p.m. 305-747-0877.
Dec. 31 – Fireworks Display, Apollo Beach
Circles Waterfront Restaurant at Lands End Marina in Apollo Beach organize a New Year’s Eve event they call Florida’s largest fireworks celebration. They have been launching one heck of a show since 2013. This year, they have received more than $35,000 in sponsor contributions. The spectacular display will be choreographed to music at midnight. Circles will host a free outdoor party between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. with an adult VIP area for $125 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. The fireworks will be viewable from all 5,800 homes in Apollo Beach, from the restaurant and Lands End Marina. 1212 Apollo Beach Blvd., Apollo Beach; 813-641-3275; CirclesWaterfront.com.
Jan. 1 – Hikes with Rangers
Several state parks are offering First Day Hikes with a park ranger. The hikes are free with park admission. They vary by topic ranging from historical and cultural to biological and ecological. These parks include Silver Springs in Ocala, Lake Kissimmee in Lake Wales, and Raven Gardens in Palatka. Visit FloridaStateParks.org to find additional hikes and hike times.
Jan. 1 – Polar Bear Plunges
Thankfully, this time of year Florida’s waters are not as frigid as they are up north and can be described as tepid. There are several opportunities around the state to join a polar bear plunge to kick off the New Year. Henderson Beach State Park in Destin is the location of the 13th Annual Polar Bear Plunge hosted by the Destin Fire Rescue Foundation, Friends of Emerald Coast State Parks, and The Henderson. Registration opens at 10 a.m. for an 11 a.m. dip. Registration is $20 per person and includes park admission. Henderson Beach State Park, 17000 Emerald Coast Parkway, Destin; http://bit.ly/2ShyuxK.
The Atlantic Hotel & Spa in Fort Lauderdale will host the 4th Annual New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge & Brunch. Participants meet at Lifeguard Tower 11 on Fort Lauderdale Beach at 11 a.m. and are encouraged to dive into the New Year with a ball gown, tuxedo, swimsuit or any outfit from their New Year’s Eve celebration. The plunge is free. The optional brunch at Coastal, the hotel’s signature restaurant, is $29.50 plus tax and gratuity, beverages extra. The Atlantic Hotel & Spa, 601 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-567-8070; http://bit.ly/2A60oGf.
Kelly Park in Apopka is hosting the southern version of a polar bear plunge called the Black Bear Polar Plunge. Participants are invited to take a dip in the 68-degree waters of Rock Springs then warm up alongside a fire and sip coffee or hot chocolate. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and plunge time is 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participation is included with park admission of $3 for vehicles with up to two people, $5 for vehicles with three to eight and $1 per additional person. If floating is how you roll, rent a tube from a vendor outside the park. Kelly Park, 400 E. Kelly Park Rd., Apopka; 407-254-1902; OrangeCountyParks.net.
Whatever your plans are for beginning 2019, make it a safe one. Happy New Year!
