Kennedy Center Honors -- Amy Grant

Amy Grant, the so-called queen of Christian pop with three-multiplatinum and six platinum albums, is a 2022 Kennedy Center Honoree.

 Ed Rode/AP file

After three multiplatinum and six platinum albums, 30 million albums sold and more than a billion streams, singer Amy Grant is set Dec. 4 to receive one of American music’s biggest awards: Kennedy Center Honors.

Kennedy Center Honors -Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight, who converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is among the Kennedy Center Honorees to be recognized Dec. 4. Many artists and groups are associated with Contemporary Christian Music, which covers a wide spectrum.


U2 singer Bono

U2’s music can be considered transformational CCM, aspiring to change the broader culture. The group’s lead singer Bono is being recognized Dec.4 as a Kennedy Center Honoree.
Aretha Franklin

In 1972, Aretha Franklin crossed back from her position as the queen of soul into her musical training grounds — gospel — to record the top-selling album “Amazing Grace.”
Switchfoot

Switchfoot is among the leading Christian bands that have migrated out of the evangelical subculture to find broader audiences.
Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons is fronted by singer Dan Reynolds who grew up in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

David W. Stowe is a professor of Religious Studies at Michigan State University. This article was originally published on “The Conversation.”

