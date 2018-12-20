Every Friday starts the same. A little ding, then chatter on Facebook Messenger as my running friends and I plan our Sunday long run. This time, I initiated the conversation. Anyone want to hit a trail on Sunday? Yes, please! I’m in! Where and when? Not much arm twisting there.
This time, I suggested we go to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port. I really don’t know why we don’t go here more often. This is a fun park, and it connects to Big Slough Preserve, with endless running options. It was going to be a nice crisp morning, so we agreed on a 7:45 start. That’s some serious sleep-in right there!
We began our morning running the trails within the 160-acre Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. There are four short trails, all well-marked by colors. My friends and I never really pay much attention to the trail markers. The trails are short, so we just keep going right and left, picking the direction as we go, and we always end up at the parking lot after a couple miles. Of course, if getting lost worries you, there are trail maps at the trail head.
The trails at Myakkahatchee are hard-packed and dry. A large part of the trails are in oak canopy, which is not only pretty but shady. We saw several deer on our run but not much else for wildlife. This time of year, there are not a lot of wildflowers in bloom — but the red blanket lichen on the trees makes for some spectacular color.
We did a few miles inside Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park before crossing over the footbridge into Big Slough Preserve. Big Slough Preserve is 4,474 acres of pine flatwoods, wetlands and oak hammocks with miles of trails. Trails are marked with trail number markers, and many are mowed grass which makes for a bit harder running …although really good for them quads!
Big Slough Preserve connects with Carlton Reserve and ultimately with Myakka River State Park for more than 120 miles of trails. There are two routes we typically take in Big Slough Preserve. The power lines to the left lead to Calton Reserve, and that trek seems to go for miles. It’s straight and there’s not much tree cover, but you won’t get lost and the path is well maintained. We see a lot of deer when we run here. We’ve also seen some big alligators.
If you take the power line to the right, you quickly reach a small bridge. On either side of the bridge, you will find super fun trails named Live Long and Prosper that were created by the Sarasota County Off Road Riders (SCORR). These trails run along each side of Big Slough and contain lots of inclines, declines and twists and turns. Each trail extends about 2 miles to a private fence.
There’s no connection at the end unless you want to cross the slough, so unless you’re willing to scale a downed tree — which can be done; I’ve done it — you have to run out and back, then go to the other side of the slough and do another out and back.
Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park is located at 6968 Reisterstown Road in North Port. It is owned by the city of North Port and maintained by Sarasota County. Big Slough Preserve is owned and maintained by Sarasota County. Another access point for this preserve is located at 21075 State Road 72, North Port.
