It’s 2019 and I am optimistic for this new year. You see, 2018 was tough. The year started with me running Hands Across the Harbor with a nasty cold. Then I ran the Sarasota Music Half Marathon with uncontrolled asthma (I thought I was still dealing with the cold).
I got my asthma under control just in time to run the Boston Marathon in the worst weather conditions for more than 30 years — freezing rain and a 25-mile-an-hour head wind … for all 26.2 miles! And in November, I ran the New York Marathon. The weather was perfect, but I had a stomach bug. If there were a special medal for throwing up in all five boroughs, it totally would have been mine. I ran other races too, but no personal bests for this girl in 2018.
However, there is something good that came out of 2018. As I look back and reflect, I was mentally strong. I ran under some rough conditions, but what’s important is that I ran. I didn’t quit — and for that I’m proud.
So here I am, it’s 2019, and I have new goals. There are new races on the horizon and I’m super stoked about the future.
This morning, I ran with my running group. I asked them about their running goals for 2019. Everyone either has a time goal or distance goal, but there was something else high on our goal list: Cross train and stay injury-free. It’s really easy when you’re running a lot to blow off all other forms of fitness. But running only strengthens certain muscles, and if we don’t give some love to other muscles — like our hips and core — our running suffers and we risk getting injured.
In years past, I biked and swam for cross training. But as my miles increased, I found it too challenging to fit those activities into my schedule. I also find (since I really don’t like cross training) that I have to be beholden to someone to in order to follow through.
That’s why I joined a 30-day fitness challenge sponsored by Women’s Health. The challenge, which consists of daily 20-minute workouts, starts Jan. 7 and is done through a private Facebook page. Ladies, if you would like to join me, visit http://bit.ly/2RufeA7
My friend Gary is looking at Run 360 by Runners World for his cross training. Run 360°, as its name implies, is specific to runners and includes stretching, agility drills and strength training exercises. To learn more, go to http://bit.ly/2F35BCL.
My friend Lorenzo joined a gym. He really wants to become proficient at the 10K (6.2 miles) distance, so he’s increasing the number of days he runs. While doing a couple days on the treadmill, he’ll also have access to a variety of strength training machines.
My cancer survivor friend Andrea is wanting to run a half marathon and stay cancer-free in 2019. She’s working on endurance, slowly increasing her distance over time. Andrea regularly does yoga and puts us all to shame with her post-run stretching.
My trail running buddy Debbie is working on building core and upper body strength in 2019. She and I are committed to regularly hitting some technical trails this year. Technical trails are great for working all of those lesser-used muscles. And if trail running is your thing, it’s a spectacular dose of happy.
So those are our goals. Hopefully you have some goals for 2019 too. This is going to be a good year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.