One of my favorite places to trail run is at the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center in Punta Gorda. I like the hiking trails — the twists and turns, the diversity of habitats, the little ground obstacles, even the hogs. These trails force me to slow down and be mindful of my surroundings, and when I’m there I really like what I see.
Recently my trail experience expanded when the Hidden Hammock trail reopened to the public. The Hidden Hammock trail connects the CHEC trails to the Old Dodson Trail farther south on the FDEP Preserve State Park. The Hidden Hammock trail opened several years ago for a short while. Then it flooded, wasn’t maintained, and was closed for hydrologic restoration.
But the hydrologic restoration is now done and the trail is back open and maintained. I’ve run it twice in the last month. So how exactly does one get to this Hidden Hammock trail? Well, you can access it from either the CHEC property (12301 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda) or from the FDEP trail access a bit further south (10941 Burnt Store Road).
I’d recommend accessing from the CHEC property for two very important reasons. First, there are public restrooms at CHEC, Second, CHEC has a trail conditions board. This board is maintained by staff and trail volunteers and helps visitors decide which trails to take to enhance their experience. Both the CHEC and FDEP trails flood easily (for example, after the heavy rain earlier this week), so knowing ahead of time what to expect is a useful feature.
Visitors will also find trail maps at the trail conditions board. There are four trails at CHEC and two FDEP trails. The maps let users know how long each trail is and where to access them. All of the trails are well-marked with easy-to-follow colored wooden markers.
There are two trails at CHEC that lead to the Hidden Hammock trail. These are the Chet Lewis trail and Flatwoods trail. Both are loops, and you access the Hidden Hammock trail about midway around the loops. The Hidden Hammock trail is the only trail on either property that is not a loop. It is a mile long and simply connects loop trails.
The trail conditions board indicated that the Hidden Hammock trail was very wet. I actually didn’t find it too bad. In a few places it’s a bit muddy, and there was one spot with standing water, but I was easily able to pass on high ground along the trail edge. The Hidden Hammock trail traverses some pine flatwoods, spectacular cabbage palm hammocks, oak hammocks and open salterns.
At the base of the second foot bridge the Hidden Hammock trail merges onto the Old Dodson trail. This trail is listed as flooded and unpassable. Another thing I like about these trails is that they don’t close when underwater. Some of us really don’t care about a little water. But in this case, the water can be completely avoided.
If you don’t want to get wet, don’t do the entire loop. Follow the trail markers to the parking area and then turn around and go back to Hidden Hammock the same way. Of course, if ankle-deep water doesn’t bother you, continue on to the other side of the loop. There’s only about a 20 yards of water, but there’s no escaping it.
This entire route — Chet Lewis to Hidden Hammock to Old Dodson and back — is about 5 miles. Both CHEC and FDEP trails are open to the public seven days a week from sunrise to sunset. Access is via a walkthrough gate. Small parking areas are located right off Burnt Store Road. The CHEC gate (for driving in) is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Take a run (or walk) on the wild side!
