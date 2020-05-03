I should’ve written this Q&A with Samantha Irby about “Wow, No Thank You” — her latest incisive and brilliantly ribald essay collection — days ago. But, like many during this coronavirus moment, I couldn’t focus. Instead, I found respite in clicking through all 80-some installments of Irby’s newsletter, “Who’s on Judge Mathis Today?” It’s a daily recap of cases heard in the reality TV show’s courtroom, filtered through Irby’s comic lens and bearing such irresistible subject lines as: “‘Who’s going to fix my baldspot?’”
As loyal readers know, it’s worth following Irby into the corners of our culture for her blunt and stunningly shame-free takes on bodily functions, relationships and lots of other things that would seem unbearably beyond our control, were it not for her ability to puncture the tension with pitch-perfect (expletive-laced) humor.
It’s the reason her latest book debuted on best-seller lists earlier this month. It’s also why Abbi Jacobson (“Broad City”) pursued Irby to adapt her first book, “Meaty,” into a television show. (Irby says planning to shoot a pilot in Chicago is underway.)
We spoke with Irby by phone from her “Sam chair ... right by the front door, where I can watch to see if anyone’s trying to break in to kill us.” It’s a habit she’s developed since leaving apartment living behind for a single-family home she shares with her wife in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Here’s an edited transcript of our chat.
You really like to be home. You seem uniquely qualified to offer advice about staying in during the coronavirus lockdown.
I do truly love it — not the coronavirus. Oh my God! Being home.
The first essay in the book, “Into the Gross,” sends up the daily rituals touted on lifestyle blogs by describing a version of your own routine. Has the lockdown changed any of that?
It’s the same. Although I have been reading more, which is good, because it truly feels like the days have no shape. So I try to set aside time: OK, if you watch three hours of TV, you have to read half a book. I used to have the news on to keep me company and I stopped that.
Any coping tips for extroverts who may be itching to get out of the house?
My space really does have the stuff I want in it and it’s mostly organized and clean. So take some of your extrovert energy and really clean up and make it look nice, and then you’ll feel better about being there. Also, this is the perfect time to call people. And if you FaceTime them, you have an imperative to get dressed and do something to your hair and, like, be cheerful.
Everyone talks a lot about unplugging, but your essay “Hung” celebrates the smartphone. You don’t feel the urge to put the phone down?
It’s a gift that you can have a bunch of fun distraction and imaginary friends right there in your pocket. People used to be, like, Oh, I don’t have a TV; TV is garbage. I feel like this is just a new version of that. They say, Oh, I’d rather have a conversation. How many people do you know that you actually want to talk to for an extended time? I just don’t believe it. I think it’s a signifier, so you know they’re more cultured. Like if you are being for real, you love your little phone.
Speaking of signifiers, when your book hit The New York Times bestseller list, it initially described you as “a former receptionist.” Do you describe yourself that way?
So that was my job, and I’m proud of it. But in the time that I’ve not been a receptionist, I have been a New York Times best-seller. You’ve really got to be coming from an (expletive) place if the way you describe me is as a “former receptionist” and not just, like, a writer. I read that, and I burst out laughing.
You developed the “Meaty” pilot and wrote for Hulu’s “Shrill” and Showtime’s “Work in Progress.” Is your career moving toward screenwriting?
Writing for TV involves a lot of hustling and trying to get on shows, and you probably should live in L.A. I don’t want to do that; that’s not really my vibe. But if I can work occasionally with people I really love on projects that I really love, then that’s what I want to do. Working on “Work in Progress” was a major thing. Everybody involved is so, so cool And it was great to be home.
What are you working on now?
I get a little sick of myself. Right after the book comes out, I have to talk about myself in a way that sounds funny and intelligent, and I just feel stupider and stupider. So I don’t write anything in these post-book weeks.
Except your Judge Mathis newsletter. Why Judge Mathis?
He’s so funny. He is sort of like every black dad — kinda mean, kinda funny. I know his whole thing is tough love, and he truly is salty, but you can tell that he loves you. I had watched the show forever, and I just tweeted, Hey, if I recapped Judge Mathis, would anyone read it? And enough people responded and were, like, ‘Yes, you should start today.’ If I could get people to pay me to riff on stuff as a career, rather than like having to live my own life and then write about it — I mean, if you’re provided with the material and you just have to come up with jokes? Nothing is easier than that. I think now I’m at 6,000 subscribers, which is unbelievable. People email me in response everyday: Please keep doing this. Especially now that we’re all trapped.
