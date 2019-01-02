Since summer, more than a dozen new eateries launched from Venice to Englewood. Even more will open before season is over. Though dates are far from firm, we can confidently make a few New Year’s predictions.
You can’t keep good guys down
Who else isn’t surprised that the former Ravenous Rhino/October Catering team will be back on the local scene — though not in a food truck — next year? They’re partnering with Port Charlotte’s Hometown Grill ($) to provide budget-friendly catering drop-and-go service for all types of events. When built, their website will be hometowncatering.us, 941-467-2802.
Who say s you can never have enough pizza?
Well, of course we’ve got more pizza coming. Carnac the Magnificent could have predicted that one. Blindfolded.
Harder to predict are the different forms it will take.
This summer, an underwhelming coming-soon sign, Pizza & Pasta, appeared on a Peachland Promenade outbuilding’s plate glass. Oh boy. Another one.
Turns out the place’s real name, Taglio, reveals what will be the only local pizzeria representing a new nationwide pizza sensation. Taglio will serve, among other dishes, airy, Roman-style “pizza al taglio” — baked in rectangular strips and cut by the inch, the foot, the meter, whatever your appetite desires.
• • •
The psychedelic-eye logo of the latest Pioneers Pizza ($) venture is already claiming, “I see the future and it’s clearly pizza.”
If you thought its wall of pizza ovens heated things up when Pioneers first opened in Port Charlotte, just imagine Mike Barone’s new life as a traveling pizza man. His Trippin’ on Pizza ($) truck will hit the road carrying two full-size ovens, just in time for Punta Gorda’s Funk Fest 10th Anniversary, Feb. 15-16, 2019.
• • •
Meanwhile, North Port still awaits Solarzano’s Pizzeria ($), the Jersey-style shop with attitude but without servers. Customers order at the counter; runners bring food to the table.
Asian is everywhere
After Italian, the second most frequent local ethnic cuisine brings two Asian-inspired restaurants to Port Charlotte in 2019.
Captain Crab Seafood Boil & Sushi ($-$$) is now under construction in the former Whiskey Creek location at 2746 Tamiami Trail. This sister to J&C Crab ($-$$) in Fort Myers will be a casual shellfish restaurant specializing in trendy Cajun-influenced seafood boils — steamed, served with boiled redskin potatoes and corn à la Peace River Seafood ($$-$$$), and shaken up with your choice of special seasonings. Apparently they’ll have sushi, too.
• • •
One of several new businesses coming to Port Charlotte Marketplace at 10400 Cochran Blvd., Bento House promises Japanese offerings like sushi, sashimi and teriyaki in the mall’s Unit 102.
Countdown to cantinas
In 2018, Punta Gorda lost Cilantro’s Restaurant, but lately, when one restaurant closes, three more spring up to replace it.
Port Charlotte will become home to a total of four Mexican cantinas in 2019. Plaza Mexico ($-$$) and Las Margaritas de Camila’s ($-$$) will be joined by Vicente Mata’s third “Tequila” restaurant — Lime Tequila ($-$$) opening in Winn-Dixie plaza at Kings Highway and Rampart. And the long-vacant Smuggler’s Grille at 3575 Tamiami Trail will soon house Los Mariachis Bar & Grill ($-$$).
• • •
At the spiffed-up E.C. Fresh Fruits & Vegetables (previously Clemons), 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Elio Castillo and his wife, Teresa, not only sell produce, ethnic foods, condiments and seafood. They’ve also rolled out a full Caribbean/Latin buffet and food court for 2019.
Growing and renewing
Some bakeries take their sweet time before going all-out café. It’s been nearly three years since Zoet Sweet Boutique ($) started serving homemade ice cream, baked goods and savory rolls and sandwiches in the Bermont Road Winn-Dixie plaza.
Soon, Netherlander owners Jordy Beumer and Sharon Hooijkaas plan to open Zoet Snack Bar in the space next door. Meanwhile, the Zoet Snack Bar Facebook page teases Punta Gordans with new menu items like the devilish Mini Croquette, a typical Dutch deep-fried treat filled with thick sausage gravy.
• • •
Pelican Alley Restaurant ($-$$), 1009 Albee Road in Nokomis, is finally near completion after Hurricane Irma removed its kitchen floor over a year ago.
Co-owner Renee Adorna recently posted on the Alley’s Facebook page that they’re aiming for a Jan. 7 soft opening. She also plans a fundraiser art auction, wine tasting and hors d’oeuvres for Friday, Jan. 4, when 100 $50 ticketholders will get a sneak preview of the new Alley, including a kitchen tour.
They’ve been a long time coming …
We might have to wait longer for a few more places.
Owner Pamela Trout put up a billboard on U.S. 17 near Shell Creek, announcing her long-awaited Smugglers Tiki Bar restaurant. This fall, Trout told the Sun^p, “It was very run down, and we’ve had an awful lot of hurdles to jump over.” She now hopes to open the 150-seat restaurant in March or April, nearly two years after buying the property.
• • •
Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City Museum in Punta Gorda reopened at the end of last January, but fans of its retro, 1950s-themed Muscle Car City Diner ($) have had to wait a year for their burgers, tuna melts and shakes. The museum reports it will open the diner at the end of January 2019.
• • •
Another transportation-based eatery and entertainment destination will join Bert’s Black Widow Harley-Davidson at 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, this winter. The Twisted Fork‘s Facebook page predicts, “The Fork will be a rustic-themed, full-service restaurant and bar with a 3,000-square-foot deck, connected to Bert’s Harley-Davidson with a 20,000-plus-square-foot covered pavilion. The menu will include a fusion of historic favorites from around America that we’ve put our own ‘twist’ on.”
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.^p
Average price ranges, where known or predictable, are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.^p
