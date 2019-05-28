The second Run to the Wall was held at Veterans Park in Punta Gorda on Sunday.
American Legion Post 110 Commander Michael Raymond emceed the event, and was joined by Legion Riders, community leaders, veterans and supporters who surrounded the park gazebo to honor fallen U.S. soldiers. The colors were presented by the U.S. Paratroopers Port Charlotte Chapter.
Punta Gorda City Councilman Gary Wein welcomed attendees and retired Maj. Gen. Dick Carr announced the availability of funds to complete Veterans Park. A bagpiper played over the memorial, followed by a Post 110 Honor Guard gun salute, and then taps. Colors were retired by U.S. Paratroopers.
For more information on the Vietnam Wall of Southwest Florida, visit: www.vietnamwallofsouthwestflorida.org
