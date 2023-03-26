Charlotte High School will present “Little Women,” the Broadway Musical based on the novel “Little Women,” by Louisa May Alcott through April 2 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center at 701 Carmalita Street in Punta Gorda,
Charlotte High School will present “Little Women,” the Broadway Musical based on the novel “Little Women,” by Louisa May Alcott through April 2 at Charlotte Performing Arts Center at 701 Carmalita Street in Punta Gorda.
Show times are 6:30 PM for March 31 and April 1 and 2 P.M. for April 2.
Students starring in this play are Haley Draper as Jo March, Laurem Liranza as Meg March, Olivia Bek and Elizabeth Lawson as Amy March (split cast) and Megan Fair and Jacey Jozefiak as Beth March (split cast).
In addition, Hannah Marsh performs as Marmee, Kiara Petro as Aunt March, Aidan Tatro as Laurie Laurence, Lennon Altieri as Mr. Laurence/Knight, Justin Price as John Brooke, Donovan White as Professor Bhaer, Channelle Mason as Clarissa, Kisai Tordecillas as Braxton, Nick Hayes as Rodrigo, Caroline Massie as Troll, Ashlyn Neice as the Hag, and Denise Rios as Mrs. Kirk.
Louisa May Alcott’s book "Little Women" is a classic young adult novel about the life struggle of sisters and their mother after their father leaves for war.
Tickets are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for students. Tickets may be purchased at the door on show days or call 941-505-SHOW (7469) for information.
