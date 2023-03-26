Cast members of "Little Women"

 COURTESY OF CHARLOTTE HIGH SCHOOL

Charlotte High School will present “Little Women,” the Broadway Musical based on the novel “Little Women,” by Louisa May Alcott through April 2 at Charlotte Performing Arts Center at 701 Carmalita Street in Punta Gorda.

Show times are 6:30 PM for March 31 and April 1 and 2 P.M. for April 2.


