A hurricane preparedness seminar was hosted by the Life Care Center of Punta Gorda on May 30. The seminar was created in partnership with LCCPG, the Punta Gorda Fire Department, and Helping Hands of Southwest Florida, as an “educational lunch and learn” aimed at helping seniors prepare for Hurricane Season. One-hundred guests attended the free event, which included a buffet-style lunch. Punta Gorda Fire Chief Ray Briggs and Fire Marshall Jen Molnar presented a slideshow, with information on Charlotte County shelters, as well as historical Charlotte County storms. The presentation included recommendations on what items to bring to a shelter, and what to leave behind. Topics of discussion included Charlotte County’s Special Needs evacuation program, aimed at assisting disabled residents, in case an order is given. For more information on hurricane preparedness, or the Special Needs (evacuation) program, visit: www.charlottecountyfl.gov/.
