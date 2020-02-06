Roses are a popular gift on Valentine's Day.
Yet few people may know that the color of a rose is meant to convey a certain message. As a result, even the most head-over-heels-in-love man or woman may not be saying what they mean to say when giving roses.
If that special someone has a favorite color of rose, then it might be wise to give that color regardless of what tradition suggests. But when sweethearts have no such preferences, it might be best to keep this guide, courtesy of ProFlowers, in mind.
Red: Red roses say "I love you." Red is symbolic of love, especially romantic love. Red also symbolizes beauty, courage and respect.
Pink: Pink is a popular color on Valentine's Day, but sweethearts should know that pink roses say "Thank you," which makes them a better choice for friends than lovers.
White: White roses say "I am the one for you." White symbolizes true love, purity, innocence, reverence, humility, youthfulness, and charm.
Yellow: Yellow roses say "We're friends and I care about you." Joy, gladness, friendship, delight, and remembrance are just a few of the sentiments yellow conveys.
Yellow with red tip: Yellow roses may be best for friends, but yellow roses with red tips say "I'm falling in love with you."
Orange/coral: Another awe-inspiring color, orange/coral roses say "I want you in my life." This color indicates desire, enthusiasm and fascination.
Red and white together: A mixed bouquet of red and white roses says "We are a great match."
Peach: Peach symbolizes intimacy, telling a lover, "Let's make this a memorable Valentine's Day."
Different color roses say different things, meaning Valentine's Day celebrants can find a rose to convey any message they hope to send this February 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.