One of the unique features in the city of Punta Gorda is the variety of murals that depict Punta Gorda history.
I believe there are 30 completed murals scattered around the community. The latest edition to the mural tour is called “Tails from the Harbor.”
The mural is located under the U.S. 41 Bridge on the walking trail that I use every week. As I passed by, I had an opportunity to chat with the artist Skip Dyrda as he was painting mural number 31.
He told me he wanted to depict the fish, birds, dolphins and manatees of the harbor in the most accurate way possible. Skip even painted a red string in the mouth of a grackle.
This, I was told, is his unique trademark in his murals.
Most of us will never be able to paint like Skip. However, every day we as believers in Christ are painting our own mural. The mural we are painting is a portrait of Jesus displayed on the canvas of our own lives.
Sometimes our behavior is so deplorable and our sins are so blatant that it is hard for others to see Jesus in us at all.
As we gaze at His image in the Scriptures we see His beauty. We see His love and kindness. We see His devotion to His Father and are amazed at His grace and forgiveness.
Paul challenges all believers to reflect His image in our own lives. Gal. 5:22,23 gives us an idea how we can paint our mural with these words: “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control.”
Those dynamic colors of a Christlike character need to be used in our mural.
The murals of Punta Gorda are not in some private collection. You do not have to pay a fee to enjoy their beauty and see their history.
They are out in the open for public delight. You and I are the only Jesus some will ever see.
I wonder how accurate we are in reflecting the image of Jesus to a lost world. How careful are we at painting our own mural?
