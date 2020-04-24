The characters from "Sesame Street" want to help our little ones make sense of the pandemic.
Abby Cadabby, Elmo, Rosita and Grover are joining forces with CNN for a town-hall special on Saturday to help children and parents deal with issues surrounding coronavirus.
The program, "The ABC's of COVID-19," will be hosted by CNN Chief Medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta and CNN anchor Erica Hill, along with America's favorite feathered friend Big Bird. (9 a.m. ET, CNN, CNN International and CNN en Espanol).
Organizers say the 90-minute special will provide information and tools for families, and answer the big questions both parents and kids have about the coronavirus pandemic.
"The ABC's of COVID-19" will also feature many of the "Sesame Street" Muppets, as well as appearances by "Sesame Street"'s Alan Muraoka and Dr. Rosemarie Truglio, SVP of Curriculum and Content for Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind "Sesame Street."
"The ABC's of COVID-19" will stream live, without the requirement of a cable log-in, on CNN.com's homepage and across mobile devices via CNN's apps for iOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV).
"The ABC's of COVID-19" builds on Sesame Workshop's new "Caring for Each Other" initiative, which provides free content designed to help parents provide comfort and manage anxiety as well as creating routines, fostering playful learning at home, and staying physically and mentally healthy.
Free resources can be found at SesameStreet.org/caring, which is regularly updated to meet the needs of families as the situation evolves.
