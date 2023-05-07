Star Newman portrait upclose

SARASOTA — Star Newman seemed clearly twisted but Penn & Teller knew the method behind her madness.

The Sarasota magic performer didn’t stump the famed illusionist duo in her appearance on their Las Vegas TV show “Fool Us”, but they really liked the new twist she gave the trick. She presented the audience, Penn Jillette said, “a really, really much better version of the trick we knew.”


Star Newman, from Sarasota, considers herself a magician/mentalist/comedian.
In 2022, Sarasota magician/mentalist Star Newman performed her Twisted Trick on the Las Vegas TV show “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.”
Magician/mentalist Star Newman does a lot of close-up magic at corporate events.
Kathy McSteen, creator of the Florida Comedy Network
Star Newman always works solo and makes her own props, a skill she acquired by working in stage design after college. In addition to shows, she performs at corporate gatherings, weddings and retirement communities.
   
