SARASOTA — Star Newman seemed clearly twisted but Penn & Teller knew the method behind her madness.
The Sarasota magic performer didn’t stump the famed illusionist duo in her appearance on their Las Vegas TV show “Fool Us”, but they really liked the new twist she gave the trick. She presented the audience, Penn Jillette said, “a really, really much better version of the trick we knew.”
Newman had just done a routine that magicians typically perform on the floor, appearing to twist their heads over and over in excruciating fashion.
Star Newman’s grimace-inducing version is sleight of hand, or at least something like that. She first did the trick with half her arm inside a small box with window openings on both sides. This treated viewers to the twisting as the show’s stage host turned the box.
In the follow-up trick, Newman extended her left arm with her palm and fingers touching a square plexiglass plate. The arm seemed to twist in complete revolutions as Teller and the host turned the plexiglass plate counterclockwise. A smile never left her face while a national audience grimaced.
“Such a smart idea using a version of the head twister,” Jillette said afterward.
None of this should have been a surprise to the audience, Newman having given a heads-up that it wouldn’t be pretty. “You will see some things you don’t want to see,” said Newman, a Minnesota native and Sonoma State University theater major who owes her name “Star” to hippy parents.
She sought to create an ordeal akin to “pulling a Band Aid out of the hairy part of a loved one,” Newman said.
The idea was to leave them “amazed or grossed out,” or perhaps both. Getting that done achieves the connection Star wants with whomever is watching the twister trick.
Jillette affirmed Newman’s theory, telling her that they’d like to be “grossed out” again when she returns to the show.
‘MAGIC MOMENT’
Back at her Florida home a year later, the entertainer who calls herself a magician/mentalist prone to comedy explained she sought to share a “magic moment.”
“Even if it’s gross – that’s a connection,” Newman said in an interview ahead of the May 13 Mother’s Day Eve “Whatta Mom II” show in North Port
While most young girls her age wanted a pony, second grader Star Newman wanted to make people laugh.
“A few years ago, my mother showed me a paper I wrote in second grade that said, ‘When I grow up, I want to be a standup comedian,’” she said in an email.
“We think it is because at the time I loved the TV show “Star Search.’”
In her senior year, she got her hands on comedic guru Judy Carter’s revelatory book “The Comedy Bible.”
“The book really helped me see the importance of being authentic on stage and talking about things that the audience can relate to,” she said. “More books and workshops later I started to learn the strategies of creating a joke.”
BEING AUTHENTIC
She saw that standup comics must be honest with themselves. “They have to own what the audience sees,” Newman said. “They are relatable. That is the authenticity.”
Newman said she knows she’s in the zone in her combination comedy and magic work “when I am getting laughter or a gasp or a scream. That tells me I have done something good, and they are reacting to it.”
The magic tricks began at 12 when she wanted to meet a boy who could do some sleight of hand.
She learned well, performing on a Las Vegas stage by 15.
“I was selected by the Society of American Magicians to be in a show of ‘top young magicians’ at Bally’s in Las Vegas. For my act I was dressed like and spoke like Forrest Gump,” she said. “I made a feather float around the stage then made an audience member’s selected card appear in a sealed box of chocolates.”
Magic professional Tyler Erickson has helped Newman shine up her star the past quarter century. “He is mentor and consultant to magicians across the globe from Las Vegas headliners to corporate magic pros,” she said. “When I work with him via Zoom we usually have some sleights I’m perfecting.”
Just selecting tricks takes a long time, Newman said. The trick is to do the right tricks for the right audience in the right situation, she added.
“We also work on creating routines that use my strengths and interests (like books, art, philosophy etc), tailoring them to make them relatable to an audience,” she said in an email.
LOCAL LAUGHTER AND MAGIC
Newman has lived in Sarasota nearly seven years. Venice standup comic and comedy-show producer Kathy McSteen tracked her down about a year ago after hearing about her “comedic magic.”
“I just loved her immediately,” said McSteen, creator of the Florida Comedy Network, a business umbrella McSteen set up after she added show productions to her comedy work.
McSteen saw Newman’s Penn & Teller “Fool Us” show performance but did not catch that she lived nearby in Sarasota.
The performance left McSteen with two impressions: Newman is chock full of both people and theater skills.
McSteen brought her into “the comedy world down here,” Newman said.
Star Newman’s Mother’s Day Eve performance will be before an audience that is “smart, warm and ready to laugh,” McSteen said. “I think they will love Star Newman’s comedic magic.”
McSteen has observed what shapes Newman’s act. “Star does it with misdirection with her illusions,” she said. “Comedians do it with their language.”
It’s like this, McSteen said, “Once somebody puts a rabbit in the hat and it comes out of your pocket – that is misdirection.”
Passion for her craft helps Newman, McSteen added. “She is willing to put in the time and work.”
She can be a star, her friend said, but she must break through a glass ceiling that challenges women comedians and magicians.
“When you think of magic, you can think of a lot of people who made it big,” McSteen said. But “can you think of one woman in magic? Probably not.”
McSteen said she will keep trying to make things happen for Newman and other performers. “I just love creating opportunities for people,” she said.
On the opportunity front, Newman is leveraging social media to get her name and act out there. From Facebook and Instagram, she lets fans know she is doing a show or doing something new.
“For my Instagram, I include behind the scenes of me creating magic, or showing people how I stay inspired,” Newman said.
But Newman won’t do her actual magic on camera on Instagram or any other platform. “I believe magic is best when experienced live,” she said.
SOLO PERFORMER
Newman emphasized she always works solo and makes her own props, a skill she acquired by working in stage design after college.
She fills her days practicing, performing and working at a Sarasota County Public Library branch. Most of her bookings are for corporate gatherings, weddings or audiences at retirement communities.
Her skills as a “mentalist,” or someone who seemingly reads minds and shows other unusual mental powers, are a big part of these gigs and her stage work.
For instance, in a stage show she’ll ask a handful of audience members to write down their favorite movies on a card. Newman asks the selected audience members to stand. Then she commences to identify the movies each wrote down.
“Pretty close to 100%,” she said of success matching the movie with the audience member.
Newman makes no claim to being a psychic or mind reader. But if she asks you to think of an object, she will try to guess the object, making a close read of the audience member’s body language and establishing a “connection in the head and emotionally,” Newman said.
She concentrates on corporate events because they generally pay better than club shows. For those events, she does a lot of strolling among the crowd, doing close-up work that often involves objects from a box of trinkets from which she can make objects appear and disappear. “Right now, I am obsessed with small objects,” she said.
New material is constantly in development, said Newman, who relies on routines that let her use her artistic talents and relatability. “Hopefully, that is keeping me viable in the market,” she said.
And the market itself “is experiencing a renaissance of late,” Newman said. “You can see this in action by how well magicians do on TV shows like “America’s Got Talent” and the creation of magic specific shows like Penn and Teller’s “Fool Us” and “Masters of Illusion.”
Newman tried for a couple years to land a spot on “Fool Us,” sending a performance video that got her a call back. The show wanted a second trick but “we couldn’t land on one we both liked; eventually we gave up,” Newman said of herself and her mentor.
“Then they called me about a year later to see if I was still interested.”
Her arm twisting did the trick and got her booked in March 2022.
So how does the twist thing work?
Newman isn’t saying. Things like that aren’t discussed outside the brotherhood/sisterhood of magic performers.
Just know she has the secret to twisting her way to success.
