Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity hosted a home dedication ceremony Sept. 25 for Tabatha Fedrick at her new Port Charlotte residence, financially sponsored by Smuggler’s Enterprises, Inc., with its personnel providing additional support at the build site. During the dedication, Fedrick received an outpouring of gifts donated by Habitat, local businesses, organizations and churches.
Fedrick’s ceremony was one of eight home dedications in September, including five which took place Sept. 14 as part of Habitat’s Builders Blitz. Since January, Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity has dedicated 29 homes, one shy of its 2018 total. October proves to be another busy month with four new home dedications. The organization is currently scheduled to build 35 homes during their current fiscal year (July 2019-June 2020), two in Glades County and 33 in Charlotte County. According to Habitat for Humanity International, Charlotte County currently ranks 20th out of the 1,221 U.S. affiliates in production of new homes based on a three-year average.
Fedrick, a native to Port Charlotte, was born on Dec. 13, 1978, but raised in Placida. Her mother left her and her sister Sherree at a young age. Her father became incarcerated, resulting in the sisters being raised by their paternal grandparents, Willie James and Leon Fedrick, but not before traveling from house to house. “I am very thankful for my grandparents,” Fedrick says, “They raised me to be a very strong person.”
Moving forward, Fedrick, who became pregnant with her first-born, Donte, now 22, graduated high school in 1998, when Donte was 1. Fedrick says “Unfortunately, I made some choices that set me back, but not for long, as I got back on the right track.” Always thinking nothing positive could happen in her life after so much prior heartache, she put her faith and trust in God and says “He started to show me the right way of life.”
Fedrick, a single mom of five (including Donte), Joseph, 18, Alain, 14, and twin girls Noria and Ayla, 12, eventually became a manager at her job of nine years.
This isn’t the first Habitat for Humanity experience Fedrick has had. She went through the application process previously, but backed out with a negative mindset. She later became very close with another Habitat homeowner who strongly encouraged her to go forward and pursue a new venture owning her own home. She continues, “I did what it took and now I’m blessed with my forever home.”
