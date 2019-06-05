Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity will be hosting several dedications for the month of June including one held June 4 for new homeowner Vania Senat and her three children Moise, 13, Anne, 10 and Valerie, 8. The family received many gifts provided by local organizations, groups, churches and among others, as well as Habitat.

