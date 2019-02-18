The Civil Air Patrol’s Charlotte County Composite Squadron promoted five cadets at its recent promotion night. These cadets continue to demonstrate hard work, discipline, and outstanding dedication. They are poised for new responsibility and leadership.
Promoted were Connor Dixon, Justin Hemingway, Jonathan Hemingway, Alexandrea Mulvaney and Carlie Cooper.
The cadet program provides opportunities for the learning, maturing, and leadership to more than 27,000 young Americans from 12-20 years of age. This structured program is divided into 16 segments called achievements, each involving study and performance in the five program areas: leadership, aerospace education, physical fitness, moral leadership, and activities. Upon completion of each achievement, the cadet earns increased responsibility, decorations, awards, eligibility for national and international special activities, and opportunities for both flight and academic scholarships.
C/Amn Dixon and C/Amn Cooper have completed the first achievement (Cadet Airman) of 16 in the cadet program. Requirements to obtain this grade include a test on the fundamentals of leadership, a drill performance and physical fitness test. The grade accompanies the General J.F. Curry Achievement. Cadets who earn the Curry Achievement are eligible to go to Encampment, a week-long basic training for CAP Cadets, and also attain their General Emergency Services rating to assist CAP in its emergency services work.
The Hemingway Brothers, C/MSgt Justin Hemingway and C/MSgt Jonathan Hemingway, were promoted to the grade of Cadet Master Sergeant. This is the seventh enlisted grade of the Civil Air Patrol cadet program and part of the Phase II Leadership phase. Additional testing on leadership, aerospace and fitness is required and this grade accompanies the Charles A. Lindbergh Achievement.
C/TSgt Alexandrea Mulvaney was promoted to the grade of Cadet Technical Sergeant which is the sixth enlisted grade of the Civil Air Patrol cadet program and part of the Phase II Leadership phase. The grade accompanies the Captain Eddie Rickenbacker Achievement.
Congratulations to the newly promoted cadets!
Second Lt. Donna Jablonski is Assistant Public Affairs Officer for Civil Air Patrol FL-051, Charlotte County Composite Squadron, 28000 A-21 Airport Rpad, Punta Gorda. For more information, contact her at 609-744-4664, visit Gocivilairpatrol, and follow at www.facebook.com/capfl051.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.