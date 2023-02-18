The Cottage in Nokomis is an historical building about to reach its 100th anniversary which once was a residence, but now is a gallery showcasing two dozen local artists creating jewelry, pottery, stained glass, oil paintings and more.

While many people go there to appreciate the latest artistic masterpieces, some are curious about sightings of a ghost named Ruby. Some customers have reported feeling a presence or seeing falling objects. There’s also a concrete slab and a wooden keychain with the name “Ruby” on it behind the Cottage.


