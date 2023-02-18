The Cottage in Nokomis is an historical building about to reach its 100th anniversary which once was a residence, but now is a gallery showcasing two dozen local artists creating jewelry, pottery, stained glass, oil paintings and more.
While many people go there to appreciate the latest artistic masterpieces, some are curious about sightings of a ghost named Ruby. Some customers have reported feeling a presence or seeing falling objects. There’s also a concrete slab and a wooden keychain with the name “Ruby” on it behind the Cottage.
However, the most anticipated occurrence on The Cottage’s grounds is its Art and Craft Market on the third Saturday of each month from November to March. There are up to 30 vendor tents as well as live music and food, including freshly made lobster rolls. TideWell Hospice Clowns also give out goodies and gifts, making it fun for the whole family.
Artist Margaret Lacoste’s has displayed her polymer clay mosaics and jewelry at The Cottage for seven years, but she has been working with polymer clay for longer. She said her finished jewelry is appreciated by customers for being extremely lightweight yet durable despite the clay being sliced thin.
“I enjoy the surprise when my customers realize my work is not painted but is instead blended, rolled, cut and put back together in a new way to form logs of clay called canes,” Lacoste said.
“Artists can get so far into their own heads working solo in a studio. It’s a lot of fun to get out of my head and meet our customers.”
The Cottage owner, Judi Light, also is an artist, specializing in ink and watercolor.
Light has written four books about her whimsical art, particularly focusing on the fun, unique characters she creates. What drives her to continue making art, she said, is to create a sense of joy.
“Halfway through a piece, if I start to giggle or think it’s funny, I know I’m on the right track,” she said. “I just love the detail, the color, the messages, and that it makes people feel good.”
Light also teaches watercolor classes for beginners who believe they have no talent. Through this class, new artists can proudly walk away with their own original works, she said.
The popular Twigtangle class, which also could be called “Creative Doodling,” pushes artists to think outside the box and create a whimsical painting.
“We really encourage people to come outside of Downtown Venice and explore The Cottage,” Light said. “You can go to Café Evergreen or Captain Eddie’s for lunch and come back here and see what we have.”
