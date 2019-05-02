‘Munch, crunch, munch,’ was the sound I heard while floating like Superman over a manatee. The gentle giantess slowly drifted inches above the river bottom. I watched in awe as her prehensile lips sucked up the grassy vegetation in her path. It was almost like watching my iRobot Roomba whisk up cat fur along my living room floor — but much, much cooler.
She was one of at least half a dozen sea cows I observed during a manatee snorkeling trip in Crystal River on a Saturday morning in April. The three-hour, semi-private trip included two stops, with the first being less than 10 minutes from the dock of Plantation Crystal River Resort.
The water in the first location was a bit turbid from a few, uh, “romantic” manatees, making it challenging to see them. I spotted one inches from my face mask and snorkel. While I was finding my bearings, one bumped into my thigh.
Manatee season is defined by the migration of sea cows seeking warmer waters and is roughly mid-November through the end of March. When water temperatures are cooler than 68 degrees Fahrenheit, these gentle giants, which can weigh between 800 and 3,000 pounds, are susceptible to hypothermia which may be fatal. Because of this, they seek warmer waters. There are several places warm enough for them to live year-round. Crystal River is one of those destinations, and it is synonymous with manatees.
Manatee snorkeling and viewing tours take place in Crystal River’s Kings Bay, which is 600 acres with a two-mile diameter. It has the largest concentration of West Indian manatees in the world. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service estimates about 600 manatees migrate to that area during the winter months, and about 30 stay year-round.
Upon arrival to the Plantation Adventure Center, I signed a waiver and dressed in a 5-mil wetsuit provided by the operator. It was like shimmying into a pair of size-too-small, full-body Spanx.
Before hopping on the pontoon, the six of us watched a video and learned about passive observation, the lawful and proper way to snorkel with manatees. The species is protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972 and Endangered Species Act of 1973 due to their threatened status, and Florida Manatee Sanctuary Act of 1978. This means it is unlawful to capture, harass, hunt or kill one, and doing so can result in hefty fines and imprisonment.
Some of the forbidden activities include reaching out and touching, riding or stepping on a manatee. There is a lot to remember about what you can and cannot do, but a guide keeps you in check. In my case, it was Adventure Center tour guide, Capt. Misty.
“Show me your Superman,” Capt. Mark, who manned the pontoon, called to each of us after climbing down the ladder and into the 70ish degree water.
What he was referring was posing for passive observation. This consisted of extending arms and legs out, like the superhero, with a masked-face in the water while breathing through the snorkel. Fins were not used, except for the guide, and wetsuits are buoyant. For anyone not comfortable in relying on the suit, foam swim noodles are available to keep a snorkeler afloat.
The second location we spotted manatees was at the entrance to Three Sisters Springs in the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge. The water was clear and I observed three beautiful sea cows innocently grazing, swimming, and surfacing for air. They seemed unbothered by the dozens of snorkelers and kayakers who gathered to watch them.
Being in the manatees’ natural habitat is unpredictable and something a theme park cannot recreate. I was so enthralled and tuned into the encounter. I heard the munching of grazing manatees. Reflecting on the entire experience, it was another reminder to slow down, live in the moment, and enjoy what life has presented me — even if it is a half-ton mammal eating breakfast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.