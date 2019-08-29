Staff Report
South Port Square recently held a centenarian birthday for seven residents who ranged in age from 100 to 105.
The “red carpet event” included birthday cake and a champagne toast.
The birthday folks were Grace Chicken, Tom Ligotti, Ruth Barnhart, Fran Redman, Gladys Salisbury, Evelyn Hamner and Violet Wight.
When asked, most attributed their longevity to staying active and exercising.
