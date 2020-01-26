On a recent sunny Sunday morning Heathcliff, the Queensland koala, sat in his perch munching on the tips of fresh eucalyptus leaves. He surveyed his surroundings and appeared unfazed by the half-dozen humans in his open-air sun yard. It was probably a typical Sunday for him at ZooTampa at Lowery Park.
“Look at Heathcliff,” the zoo photographer instructed. Doing as I was told for a perfect Instagram post, the 9-year-old marsupial briefly locked eyes with me before looking away. He could not be bothered with this photo shoot.
News of the catastrophic bushfires in Australia has been heartbreaking and disturbing. Since September 2019, an estimated 25.5 million acres have burned, at least 29 people have been killed, and an estimated one billion animals and plants are feared to have perished including an estimated 25,000 koalas. Bushfires are an annual event in Australia and the season is typically October to May but this season’s devastation is unprecedented.
Images and videos of kangaroos and koalas injured and killed by the bushfires have flooded my social media feeds and top news reports, making me feel sad and helpless. Recently, I have seen uplifting stories of dogs rescuing injured koalas and teenagers filling a car full of the marsupials to take them to rehabilitation centers on Kangaroo Island.
Being more than 9,000 miles away, I wondered what I can do to help the wildlife impacted by Australia’s bushfires. I also wanted to learn more about koalas and get up close to one. A quick Google search led me to ZooTampa and their Koala Photo Encounter.
LOCAL AMBASSADORS
Heathcliff and his female companion, Ceduna, are ambassadors for their species. The encounter allows visitors to ask zoo staff questions and get a little closer to a koala. One of the tidbits of information I learned was koalas only eat leaves from certain types of eucalyptus. Specifically, they only eat the tips because that is where the most sugar is found. Although this is the most nutritious part of the leaf, the value is minimal. Eucalyptus is toxic to most other animals but the koala’s digestive system can safely process them. Digestion consumes energy and because the leaves provide minimal nutritional value, koalas can sleep up to 22 hours a day. They consume the equivalent of a head a lettuce a day and the ZooTampa koalas eat eucalyptus grown in Southwest Florida.
Heathcliff arrived at ZooTampa in 2014 and Ceduna arrived in 2015. Together, they had a joey (baby koala) named Sydney, who was born about a year ago. Ceduna is a first-time mother and Sydney is the first koala born at this institution. These koalas are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan. This program ensures survival of specific species in aquariums and zoos and seeks ways to enhance conservation of these species in the wild.
When born, Sydney was about the size of a jellybean and climbed his way up into his mother’s pouch. Today, he is at least two-thirds the size of her.
ONLY ON LOAN
Interestingly, all koalas in the United States and elsewhere, belong to Australia and are on loan from that nation. Because of this, there are restrictions on who can touch, handle, and interact with them and for how long. During the ZooTampa photo encounter, there is no touching Heathcliff, visitors need to stay at least three feet away, and cameras cannot be put in front of his face. The encounter lasts about 30 minutes.
You can assist wildlife impacted from Australia’s bushfires by donating to Zoos Victoria. The not-for-profit established the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund and will use donations for habitat restoration, building space for new patients, extra vet training, and supplementary feeding for animals in the burned areas.
In addition to the bushfires, habitat fragmentation, feral cats, domestic dogs, and cars also threaten koalas. The Tampa zoo’s participation in the Species Survival Plan is helping ensure the koala’s survival.
OTHER EFFORTS
The koalas are just one example of ZooTampa’s success stories. Earlier this month, an endangered white rhino was born as part of the Species Survival Plan. Last year, the zoo successfully bred and released threatened Florida indigo snakes.
The zoo also is home to the David A. Straz, Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center which has provided critical care to more than 400 wild manatees and release of 258 since 1991. It is one of the state’s top facilities for rehabilitating endangered species like Florida panthers. The Catherine Lowry Straz Veterinary Hospital is the only veterinary facility inside a zoo accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association.
IN THE TV SPOTLIGHT
These are some of the zoo’s accomplishments which most likely helped it land on Nat Geo WILD’s television show, “Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa.” It is a six-part series offering an authentic look behind the scenes of the nonprofit organization. Joyful moments are celebrated, such as Heathcliff, Ceduna, and Sydney and the koala keepers featured in episode one. But the realities of aging animals are addressed, too. Season two is currently being filmed.
More than 1,300 animals live within the zoo’s 56 acres and range from stingrays to macaws and Bornean orangutans to African elephants. The zoo has the feel of a small theme park without the hefty price tag. Activities are perfect for children and adults, like the Tasmanian Tiger Coaster, Roaring Springs (a flume-type ride), Macaw Flyover, and Expedition Africa Safari Tram Ride. It is also a photographer’s dream with residents living in landscaped habitats.
Learning and seeing the good ZooTampa is doing for koalas and other species warmed my heart. It also provided me with a renewed perspective of zoos and their role in the world. Most zoos and aquariums are not attractions to exhibit animals for humans to gawk. Zoos and aquariums are institutions showing us why we should care for the world’s animals and lands, whether they are in our backyard or 15 time zones away. They also help us understand how we, the animals, and lands, are all interconnected. When appreciate what we love, we are motivated to protect it. During a time when we are realizing our impact on the world, a trip to the zoo can help us understand our global role and how what we do at home can make a difference.
Jennifer Huber is the founder and voice behind the award-winning blog SoloTravelGirl.com where she celebrates traveling alone, not lonely.
