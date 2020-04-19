As we brace ourselves to social distance for an uncertain length of time, couldn’t we all use something positive to look forward to?
What could be more uplifting than a good romance?
BookTrib invited romance novelist Adriana Herrera to give us her picks of the veritable bouquet of spring romances headed our way. Need something this instant? You won’t have to wait for the latest installment to Herrera’s “Dreamers” series, “American Sweethearts” (Carina Press), just released!
This spring will be an unprecedented one. Instead of getting out as much as possible to enjoy the warmer weather and see the flowers bloom, we are having to stay home so that we can stay healthy and help others do the same. So all I want is to read a romance that’s joyful and fun ... and maybe a little sexy. I’ve picked a few of the books that I’m most looking forward to reading this season.
“Meet Cute Club” by Jack Harbon: I mean, just the title is adorable! This is about a bookseller who falls for a grumpy member of the romance book club he’s trying (not very successfully) to get off the ground. Jack is one of my favorite queer romance authors and I can’t wait for this one.
Self-Published, May 5, Amazon
“The Boyfriend Project” by Farrah Rochon: How many “Likes” does it take to find love? That blurb and the cover sell themselves. The premise is DELICIOUS ... Samiah becomes friends with two other women who, while commiserating online, figure out they were cheated on by the same guy. They all make a pact to put dating on hold, which becomes a real issue when our heroine meets the perfect guy.
Forever, June 9, Amazon, B&N, IndieBound, Bookshop
“Queen Move” by Kennedy Ryan: I have shouted on the rooftops about my love for “King Maker” and “Rebel King,” the duet that Kennedy blessed us with last fall. “Queen Move” is the story of Kima, one of the best friends and business partners of “King Maker’s” heroine, Lennix. I LOVED Kima in those books, and I know this second-chance romance will be EVERYTHING. Also, that cover is pure fire.
Blue Box Press, May 26, Amazon, B&N
“Island Affair” by Priscilla Oliveras: I’ll read anything that Priscilla writes. I love her stories and how grounded they are in Latinx culture and family. And this new series, which was pitched as Blue Bloods but make it Key West, sounds amazing. And honestly all I want to read right now is Latinx people living their best lives on a beach.
Zebra, April 28, Amazon, B&N, IndieBound, Bookshop
“A Duke, the Lady, and a Baby” by Vanessa Riley: I love a historical, and Vanessa Riley writes them full of people of color living and loving in all their glory. This one is set in Regency England and has a West Indies widow working as a nanny to her own son. ... So you know we’re gonna get some drama. Can’t wait to read it!
Zebra, June 30, Amazon, B&N, IndieBound, Bookshop
“Inked With a Kiss” by Jennie Davids: I LOVED the first book in this female romance series. Jennie’s books are quiet and lovely. And super sexy. Also, there’s a social worker (my day job!), so you got me right there. I also love a tattoo artist story. This one is highly anticipated for me.
Carina Press, April 13, ebook, June 30, Amazon, B&N
“Burn Zone” by Annabeth Albert: A new male romance series by Annabeth Albert with smoke jumpers; need I say more? Annabeth always delivers with her burly cinnamon rolls. She can also really bring it with the incredible sexy in books. She’s a very reliable read for me when I need something sweet, low angst and very hot. Basically everything I’m craving right now.
Carina Press, April 27, ebook, June 30, print, Amazon, B&N
