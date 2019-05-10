It was a rough day out on the water in my kayak.
I was paddling hard against a stiff wind and pretty high waves. I finally arrived to shore and enjoyed a much needed rest. As I was out on the water, I was reminded of the story of the disciples on a small boat in rough water.
Remember when Jesus came to them walking on the water? He called out to Peter to come to him and for a distance Peter himself was able to walk on water.
The story is found in Matthew 14:28-32. “And Peter answered Him and said, “Lord, if it is You, command me to come to You on the water.”
So He said, “Come.” And when Peter had come down out of the boat, he walked on the water to go to Jesus. But when he saw that the wind was boisterous, he was afraid; and beginning to sink he cried out, saying, “Lord, save me!” And immediately Jesus stretched out His hand and caught him, and said to him, “O you of little faith, why did you doubt?” And when they got into the boat, the wind ceased.”
I love that account of Jesus telling Peter to walk on the water. We all can learn some powerful lessons from that story. The first lesson is that every one of us will have our boat rocked once in a while. It was the fourth watch of the night and the disciples were doing what Jesus told them to do and the storm came upon them anyway. Jesus knew what would happen to them yet still allowed their boat to be rocked.
Another powerful principle that Jesus wants us to learn is to step out in faith. Perhaps you are afraid of taking a step of obedience and something is holding you back. You can never walk on water if you stay in the boat.
Finally our story teaches us to keep our eyes on Jesus. Peter sank because he was observing the wind and waves and took his eyes off the Lord. He called for help and Jesus rescued him.
Storms will come to every child of God. But keep your eyes on Jesus. If He doesn’t calm the waves, He will definitely calm His child.
