By Ronald Dupont Jr.
Digital Editor
A story about a petite girl with a ginormous voice muscled its way past all sorts of crime articles to become the most-read story of the hundreds our reporters wrote last week.
You also showed us once again that you love stories about restaurants when you put such an article in the Top 5.
Oh, by the way, you’ll notice odd-looking internet addresses that begin with bit.ly for each of the Top 5 stories. This is simply a short link that will take you to the story online.
As always, unless you are a subscriber, you only get to read three stories. But subscribing is inexpensive. For example, a digital-only subscription is $12.58 a month. You can subscribe at yoursun.com/subscribe.
OK, let’s talk about the Top 5 stories.
1 Young North Port singer impresses on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Whether you like opera or not, think of any opera singer you may have seen on TV, at the movies or even in person. Opera singers are generally adults who have been honing their craft for decades.
Now meet North Port’s Emanne Beasha. She’s 10 years old, and when she starts singing, your jaw will drop and you may even cry a tear or two because of the emotion that comes with her voice.
Emanne recently appeared on “America’s Got Talent.” How well did she do? Would you like to watch the video of her performing on the show?
You are in luck. We have an amazing in-depth interview with her and her parents, and as part of that story, we have included magazine-like photos and a video of her performing on the show. Get ready to be blown away.
You can read the story and watch the video at: bit.ly/3059Q7g
2 CCSO identifies Englewood man who was shot and killed by deputies
As journalists, sometime we are able to write about events in time order. That means the article will actually feel like a story you would read in a book.
That is the case with this article by a man who was shot by deputies. The reporter wrote the article so that you could see what happened and how it happened. When you finally get to the part where the deputies shoot the man, named Bradley Rundle, you understand why.
To see this story and the chronological form of journalism, simply visit: bit.ly/2NwSRcq
3 Man shoots robber stalking women at ATM in North Port
One of the nice features of having a website to go along with our newspaper is that we can offer you deeper insight online. With this story, you can actually hear the 911 call about this whodunit-type shooting in North Port.
The photo of Eric Richard McKenzie Jr. is a photo of a man being accused of lying to police about the shooting. When you read this story, you will understand why police needed some time to figure out what happened and who was lying.
Police definitely had a mystery on their hands until the pieces started coming together.
To read the story and hear the 911 call, visit: bit.ly/2JoV3O4
4 Driver who fled crash sentenced to 14 years prison time
As you’ve already seen so far in this Top 5 list, you are being introduced to different ways we write our stories — ways that hopefully make a story easier for you to understand.
With this story, you get a rare glimpse into an emotional court hearing. This case was so intense that when the man being sentenced for fleeing a crash scene didn’t apologize to the family while on the stand, the judge temporarily halted the proceedings because he was “infuriated” with Michel Brutus.
This story will also show you how one person’s actions can have a ripple effect and hurt many people from multiple families.
You can read the story at: bit.ly/2FN2fT9
5 What happened to Cafe 776? Englewood fried-fish favorite to reopen with new look
OK, you love your restaurants. So when a local favorite suddenly closes, there are always questions about what happened.
That’s why this story was read by so many people (and shared by a lot of people, too). Cafe 776 in Englewood had suddenly closed and people didn’t know why.
I won’t give away the reason so I don’t spoil the story for you, but when you read the story, you’ll see why people had such a love for the restaurant, its food and sit staff. (That’s the owner, Jim Wesson, in the photograph.)
You can read the story at: bit.ly/2XJkBP3
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for Sun Newspapers and can be reached at ronald.dupont@YourSun.com.
