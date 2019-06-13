The gopher apple (Licania michauxii), sometimes called ground oak, is a low-growing shrub found in sandhills, scrubby flatwoods and pinelands throughout Florida. This native plant is also found in the southern parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.
The thick primary stems of this plant are underground. Think of this plant as a large subterranean woody shrub with only its branch tips growing out of the ground. As the plant ages, it can spread to cover many square yards. Because of its growth habit, this plant can withstand drought, bright sun, and intense fires.
The branches from the primary stems that reach above ground typically grow to a height of 6 to 12 inches. The oblong leaves grow alternately along the branch stem and average 2 to 4 inches long and about an inch wide. The upper surface of the leaves appear glossy due to a waxy layer on the surface.
Clusters of small yellowish-white to greenish-white flowers form along the top of the branch stems. These flowers are about 3/8-inch in diameter. Each flower is subtended by a five-lobed calyx and five petals. In the center are 15 stamens surrounding the pistil. The flowers bloom in May and June. They provide a nectar source for a variety of pollinators, such as bees, flies, wasps and butterflies.
Each flower produces a fruit about the size and shape of an olive, which contains a single long seed. Initially it is green in color. As it ripens, it becomes ivory-colored with a tinge of red or purple. The fruit is edible, but there are a number of opinions as to its taste, ranging from flavorless to tasting like pink bubble gum. It is also quite soft, so you probably shouldn’t carry them around in your pocket.
However, one may have difficulty finding the fruit, because it is enjoyed by a variety of small animals, such as squirrels, rats, raccoons, opossums, foxes and birds. It is a favorite food of the gopher tortoise — hence, the name of the plant.
Be sure to take time to walk through your neighborhood and look for Gopher Apples, which are now in bloom. All of the photographs accompanying this article were taken by the author in the Deep Creek area of Charlotte County.
