Planning an in-state vacation this summer? Here are some ways for stretching your hard-earned dollars while enjoying Florida’s great outdoors.
Bid Like a Boss
Winning bidders on Florida Vacation Auction can save up to 80 percent off retail without hidden or membership fees. Bid on stays at hotels, resorts and campgrounds, along with attraction admissions and other activities. Activities I found included a barbecue dinner and show aboard the Jungle Queen Riverboat in Fort Lauderdale and tickets to the Greatest Show on Dirt, Suhls Rodeo in Kissimmee. Bid away at FloridaVacationAuction.com
Surf for Deals
Sales come and go on Groupon and Living Social, but every so often the right deal comes along fitting your vacation plans. Purchase vouchers for attraction admissions and experiences with savings up to 70 percent off. Recently I bought a voucher for a hang-gliding experience in Clewiston. Before purchasing, read the fine print about redemption requirements and expiration dates. Visit Groupon.com and LivingSocial.com.
Benefits of a Wild Child
Let your fourth-grader lead you on an adventure to Gulf Islands National Seashore in Florida’s panhandle, Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge in Boynton Beach, or any other federal public lands in Florida. Through the federal government’s Every Kid in a Park program, fourth-graders during the 2018 to 2019 school year can obtain a pass permitting them and their family (children and up to three adults) entrance into more than 2,000 federally managed waters and lands within Florida and across the country.
Seven federal agencies are participating, including the National Park Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service. The pass needs to be printed out and shown upon entrance. The program expires Aug. 31. Learn more at EveryKidInAPark.gov.
National Park Service Fee-Free Day(s)
To celebrate the 103rd anniversary of the National Park Service, entrance fees are waived in all national park units on Sunday, Aug. 25. A few days after summer ends, entrance fees are waived again on National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 28. Visit NPS.gov for additional information.
With Age Comes Wisdom
Throughout the state, attractions offer discounts to people over a certain age. The website Senior Citizen Discount List has rounded up several Florida spots extending discounts to those over 60 years old. Visit SeniorCitizen DiscountList.org.
Thanking Members
of the Military
Organizations across the state extend discounts and complimentary admission to active duty members of the United States Armed Forces and veterans. Here is a sampling:
Florida State Parks: Active duty members of the U.S. armed forces as well as members of the National Guard, reserve units, and honorably discharged veterans can receive a 25 percent discount on Florida state park annual passes. Free Florida lifetime military entrance passes are issued to honorably discharged veterans who have service-connected disabilities, and surviving spouses and parents of deceased veterans who have fallen in combat. Learn more at FloridaStateParks.org/fees
Blue Star Museums: Between now and Labor Day, active military personnel and their immediate families receive complimentary admission into museums and attractions participating in the Blue Star Museums program. Edison & Ford Winter Estates in Fort Myers and Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami are some of the participating Florida attractions. Learn more and see a list of participating attractions at http://bit.ly/2wkVwL4.
Waves of Honor: SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment offers free tickets and specials at their parks for active duty military and veterans. The program is called Waves of Honor. Participating Florida theme parks are Aquatica Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Discovery Cove, and SeaWorld Orlando. Discounts and free admissions vary by park.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is also offering U.S. veterans a complimentary single-day ticket plus up to three complimentary guest tickets before July 15. Tickets must be secured by June 9, so hurry.
A troop ID is needed to arrange complimentary and discounted tickets through the Waves of Honor program. Tickets must be secured in advance. Learn more at WavesOfHonor.com.
Cheers!
Speaking of Busch Gardens, the park is celebrating its 60th anniversary. In the spirit of its Anheuser-Busch roots, free beer has returned for the year. Guests 21 years old and older can enjoy up to two complimentary samples by visiting Garden Gate Cafe or Serengeti Overlook Pub.
Wherever you go, remember to hydrate, apply sunscreen, and keep the insect repellent handy to avoid costly trips to the emergency room. Happy and safe travels this summer!
