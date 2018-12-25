“Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal.”
Tip No. 1: Don’t greet relatives that way, unless they know the movie “Home Alone” and they have a good sense of humor. Additional relative-related survival tips will be mentioned later.
Now let’s get to what’s really important: your survival. First, relax. No one will remember if the potatoes are dry or the wine stained the tablecloth. Remember to be grateful for having potatoes and loved ones ... and especially wine, which some of you will need today.
What’s the Butterball hotline number?
1-800-BUTTERBALL. Either add it to your contacts now, or dial it on your cellphone and hang up. This way, the letters will already be converted to numbers and you won’t have to think about it later when you probably should be just worrying about three emergency numbers, 911. Remember where you keep your fire extinguisher for any kitchen, candle, fireplace accidents. It happens to us all.
It’s Christmas, which is a holiday, which means there’s a parade!
The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. on ABC.
What games are on today?
The NBA on ABC has its trifecta of games starting at 3 p.m. with the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Houston Rockets, followed by the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics at 5:30 p.m., and ending with the talent-packed teams of the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m.
When are my favorite Christmas movies on TV?
“Elf” is on at 5:30 p.m. on AMC. Stay on AMC for “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at 7:30 p.m. And, for those who believe Christmas is not complete until a kid get his tongue stuck to a flag pole, dad gropes a leg lamp, and the Bumpus Hounds steal dinner, then turn the channel to TBS where “A Christmas Story” will be repeatedly airing all day.
Dinner topics to avoid
Trump. Shutdowns. Politics. Washington (both the district and the state — just to be safe). Any Washington (D.C. or state) professional sports teams. It’s also probably best to avoid talking about the NFL, Pledge of Allegiance, the NFL playing in Mexico, obviously Mexico, walls, anything that has walls. Don’t even look at the walls.
Are there safe topics?
For today? Yes, because it’s Christmas and we can all take off our stubborn hats and put on reindeer antlers. With a sprig of mistletoe and a nipple of nog, let’s all agree on the following today:
- “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie. So is “Love Actually.”
- Florida Christmas is way more comfortable in shorts and sandals as opposed to slush-soaked socks and long underwear.
- A nipple of nog is a funny phrase. See? We’re all laughing now ... now what else is safe?
- That’s about it ... Don’t bring up the weather unless you want a debate about global warming/climate change when we should just agree to be better stewards of the planet.
Get home safely with Tow-to-Go
1-855-2-TOW-2-GO or 1-855-286-9246. Just like with the Butterball hotline, put this number in your phone now for a AAA tow truck driver to take you and your vehicle home (or somewhere safe within 10 miles). This is a free service through AAA and Budweiser, and it’s until 6 a.m. Jan. 2.
Is wrapping paper recyclable?
Usually the non-metallic, non-glitter, basic wrapping paper is recyclable, but check with your provider as different agencies and areas have different criteria.
Is a Christmas tree recyclable?
Real naked ones? Yes. Put the tree at the curb on your yard waste day. They must be free of ornaments, tinsel, lights, the tree stand, etc. No artificial snow either. And if the tree is longer than 6 feet, please cut it in half before placing it at your curb.
How about fake trees?
No. (You laugh, but someone is thinking/asking that.) For more on trash, recycling, and yard waste for your area, see page 2.
What else can I recycle?
If you are feeling artsy/craftsy, consider taking your favorite Christmas cards and cutting them up ... nicely. Cut out photos and words, arrange them how you want, sprinkle a little glitter, and you have a personal Christmas wall or door hanging. Want a new wreath? Recycle old ribbons, T-shirts, towels, or other fabric and cut them up ... nicely. Tie the fabric strands around a wire wreath frame, add some lights, and soon you’ll have a personal wreath for a holiday, a sports season, school, etc. This is a good way to reuse shirts or towels you don’t use anymore.
‘Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal!’
If someone says this to you, just snarl, “And a Happy New Year!” See? We’re all getting along and surviving Christmas!
