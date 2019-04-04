Some say fall is the best time to visit Tallahassee, especially those into college football. I say spring is the perfect time because the capital city is in full bloom. A visual floral-feast for the eyes is in Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park. Recently, I found my way back to Tallahassee and worked in a quick visit to the park.
A Garden is Born
Alfred Barmore and Louise Fleischmann Maclay purchased about 300 acres in Leon County following a visit in 1923. They were enamored with the area’s stunning oaks, hollies and dogwoods. He was a New York financier who worked in the family business which included Knickerbocker Ice Company and Knickerbocker Trust Company. She was an heiress to Fleischmann yeast and baking products.
Tallahassee was the place where Maclay could realize his dream of a creating a beautiful garden. Because this was the couple’s winter home, they focused on planting hundreds of winter and spring blooming camellias and azaleas. Dogwoods, magnolias, oaks, honeysuckle, and other trees were also planted to create one of the state’s most stunning ornamental gardens.
Sharing a Floral Legacy with the Public
Mr. Maclay passed away in 1944 at the age of 73. Mrs. Maclay and their children donated the gardens to the state of Florida in 1953. Her wish was to open the gardens to the public and have it serve as a memorial to her husband. Today, the park is about 1,200 acres, which includes 11 miles of trails and 28 acres of historical gardens. Within, find a secret garden, reflection pool, walled garden and visitor center.
Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park is open year-round — but if you can, visit between December and April, when gardens are in full bloom. Walk the brick walkway alongside gorgeous flowers in shades of pink, yellow and white. The gardens are visually appealing and aromatically delightful.
Beyond the Gardens
Although the state park is dog-friendly, the gardens are not. This meant Radcliff, my four-legged traveling companion, chilled out in my GMC Terrain (with the air conditioning running), while I made a very quick run through some of the gardens.
The Lake Trail around Lake Overstreet, however, is dog-friendly, and we spent about 90 minutes walking a 2.9-mile shared-use loop trail. We walked through the woods along a dirt path at a leisurely pace. A handful of bicyclists and walkers passed us. Although I did not see any horseback riders, that is is permitted (when you bring your own horse).
The trail followed close to Lake Overstreet’s shoreline and was shaded by several tree species. The terrain was a bit hilly and was a nice change from Southwest Florida. While my ears tried to identify birds chirping, my nose picked up the earthy aroma typically found in the woods. My dog’s nose was in constant sniffing mode which kept him motivated and moving forward.
Stop to Smell the Camellias
From Jan. 1 thru April 30, a special fee is charged to visit the gardens and Maclay House, in addition to park admission. Ranger-led programs, such as full-moon paddling trips on the park’s Lake Hall, are offered throughout the year.
The Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park is a stone’s throw from I-10, making it easy to access. The gardens are a stunning display of floral architecture. It is a growing legacy for a man who loved the area and will be appreciated for generations.
Plan Your Visit
Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park
3540 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee; 850-487-4556
FriendsOfMaclay Gardens.org
Open daily 8 a.m. to sunset
The Maclay House museum is open January through April, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
- Park Fees: $6 per vehicle (2-8 people); $4 single-occupant Vehicle.
- Does not include Gardens entry, January through April.
Garden Entry during Blooming Months (January through April): $6 for adults 13 and older and $3 for children, 2-12.
Where to Stay
Hotel Duval
415 N Monroe Street, Tallahassee; 850-224-6000
La Quinta Inn Tallahassee North
2905 N Monroe Street, Tallahassee; 850-385-7172
LaQuinta TallahasseeNorth.com
(Dog-friendly accommodations)
Where to Eat
Andrew’s Capital Grill & Bar
228 S Adams Street, Tallahassee; 850-222-3444
Mon to Thurs: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Fri & Sat: 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m; Sun: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
