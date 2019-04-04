There are a lot of you out there riding your bike. How do I know? A survey done by Breakaway Research for Peopleforbikes found that 45.1 million Americans rode a bike for transportation. Even those that only rode for recreation and only once a week numbered 95 million. StatisticBrain.com reports sales of 132 million bikes worth $6.1 billion in 2017. Many of you have also been reading this column now for several months and have become quite knowledgeable about life on two wheels. With that in mind, here is a quiz to test your bicycle IQ.
1. What do the letters LBS stand for in the bicycle world?
A.) Pounds
B.) Low Blood Sugar
C.) Learning Behavior Specialist
D.) Local Bike Shop
2. Bikes are most often stolen...
A.) From universities
B.) In urban areas
C.) Out of garages
D.) Because they weren’t locked.
3. From what industry was the airplane born?
A.) Aircraft
B.) Bicycle
C.) Steel
D.) Auto
4. The best way to avoid having a car cut you off by making a right turn in front of you is:
A.) Stop and walk your bike across the intersection.
B.) Ride on the sidewalk.
C.) Take the lane before you get to the intersection.
D.) Try to alert the driver that you are behind them.
5. Who was the first American to win the Tour de France?
A.) Lance Armstrong
B.) Greg Lemond
C.) Bob Roll
D.) Davis Finney
6. I should buy my bike from a bike shop because ...
A.) I’ll find a higher quality bicycle there.
B.) I’ll get help determining what kind of bike I need, I can get a bike my size and have it fitted, and the staff will show me how to operate it.
C.) I’ll get free break-in adjustments on it.
D.) All of the above.
7. True or False. When available, a biker should ride on the sidewalk rather than the street.
A.) True
B.) False
8. How many times did Lance Armstrong win the Tour de France?
A.) 3
B.) 5
C.) 6
D.) 7
9. Whose quote is this? “A bicycle is the long-sought means of transportation for all of us who have runaway hearts.”
A.) Al Gore
B.) Lance Armstrong
C.) Donald Trump
D.) Robert Redford
10. Whose quote is this? “Nothing compares to the simple pleasure of a bike ride.”
A.) John F. Kennedy
B.) Lance Armstrong
C.) Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
D.) Mark Twain
11. The most frequently neglected maintenance on bikes is:
A.) Lubing the chain.
B.) Cleaning the transmission.
C.) Truing the wheels.
D.) Pumping the tires.
12. A presta valve is:
A.) a tool found on your bike mechanic’s work bench.
B.) an adaptor sometimes needed for inflating bike tires.
C.) also known as a Schraeder valve
D.) the name for that skinny type valve with a nut on top found on nicer bikes.
13. Who was Major Taylor?
A.) Celebrated black bike racer at the turn of the 20th century.
B.) Originator of the first bike brigade in World War I.
C.) Bobby Walthour’s racing teammate.
D.) Inventor of the inner tube.
One last question for extra credit. Give yourself an A if you answer it correctly:
Did you ride your bike today?
