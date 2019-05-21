The 2019 Junior Leadership Class of 2019 held its annual golf tournament on May 18 at Kingsway Country Club. With “chamber of commerce” weather and 102 people participating, the event was a success. The goal of Junior Leadership is to introduce the students to people, places and experiences in the community, so they return to live and work after they finish secondary-education.
11th annual Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce golf tournament
- by SANDY MACYS Photographer
