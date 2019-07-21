"What a great day for a car show, a little overcast and not too hot!" said Randy Wright, DJ for the show.
Yes, indeed it was! Saturday, July 13, was the 10th year the Vintage Motor Car Club of America, SW Florida Region conducted the National Collector Car Appreciation Day Car Show, which was hosted by Muscle Car City owner Rick Treworgy and general manager April Patchell.
The U.S. Senate proclaimed the second Friday of each July as National Collector Car Appreciation Day, but the local event was held Saturday this year to accommodate working people.
There were 135-plus collector vehicles present.
I would personally like to thank Ernie Lord, Steve and Gracie Estok, and Tom and Jane Budd. I couldn't have done it without them! Thanks to all of you!
