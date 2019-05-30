Due to the support of the community with the St. Charles Knight's of Columbus Community Tootsie Roll fundraiser in Port Charlotte, the Knights were able to present Special Olympics of Charlotte County a check for over $1,500 for their organization. From left are Tera Sylvester, county director Albert Van Lenten, athletic leader Mike Rockenstyre, fundraiser director Jim Gross, Grand Knight.
