To loosely paraphrase, and with apologies to songwriter Pete Seager:
To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to ride, and a time to sleep, a time to eat, and a time to repeat.
Southwest Florida is blessed with weather that promotes year-round cycling. I watch cyclists riding every week as they go about their daily errands. But like most areas in the country, we have our cycling seasons that require us to make adjustments to our riding habits.
Let’s take a look at these seasons and see what riders do to adjust to those ever changing conditions.
The cold season
Generally running from January through the beginning of March, temperatures may drop as low as high 30s in the morning and reach mid 60s in the afternoon. Adjustments may be as simple as starting a ride just a bit later after the sun rises and starts the invariable temperature climb to a more comfortable condition. A rider might choose to wear long pants and a long-sleeve jersey, with form-fitting undergarments or a T-shirt as a base layer. Personally, I favor long-fingered gloves and a balaclava to keep my fingers, nose and ears warm.
The rainy season
In the list of states with the most rainfall, Florida ranks fifth with an average of over 53 inches. Fortunately for us, it seems to fall primarily late afternoon, and usually over a fairly short time frame. This season’s adjustment is sort of the opposite of cold season in that we simply ride early in the day and avoid the rain altogether.
But if it becomes necessary to ride late in the day, take a fold-up rain poncho that can be stashed in a seat bag. Other useful items: Rain booties that go over your shoes, helmet covers that pop on and deflect the water, and rain jackets. Open sandals work well to allow water to drain from your feet.
Another item of importance if commuting is to install fenders on the bike. This will prevent that telltale black stripe up the back of your shirt that many riders ultimately acquire after a trip in the rain.
Other things to consider: Wet roads, and particularly wet white road markings, can be slippery. Keep to more gentle turns. Avoid water-filled potholes because you have no way to judge depth. Bright lights are always a recommendation, but even more so if riding in the rain.
On the upside, there is nothing that feels more refreshing than to get caught in the rain near the end of a long ride. The water is cool and alleviates the requirement of having to take a shower when you get home. (Just kidding. Or am I?)
The summer season
Summer has its pros and cons. It’s hot. Can’t and won’t argue that point. Riders compensate for that heat in different ways. Starting out early in the morning can be very comfortable. A 6 a.m. ride is usually cool, quiet and virtually traffic-free. But as the sun rises, so does the temperature and the humidity.
Clothes that wick water away are particularly helpful because they tend to act like the old swamp coolers. As long as you’re moving, the air evaporates water from your clothes and actually lowers the temperature on your skin by a few degrees. Shade becomes a welcome companion if you can find it. A tree-lined street is a sought after amenity for a rider.
Water is crucial. In the heat and sun, it is very possible to become dehydrated before you even realize it is happening. Carry multiple water bottles, a hydration pack or both. Smart riders will force themselves to drink at regular intervals rather than when they’re thirsty because by then it may be too late. If your commute is only a couple of miles, dehydration may not be an issue, but adjust on longer rides.
Snowbird season
The biggest season of them all starts building in November, reaches a crescendo in January and rapidly fades after Easter. Snowbird season is both a blessing and a curse. Many of our snowbird friends come down to ride, and our club rides can easily double in size. There are many visitors who bring their bikes or rent bikes to ride to the ice cream shops and other tourist must-see locations. Our boater friends have their fold-up bikes to use when they transition to landlubbing. Many businesses provide bike parking, so it’s convenient to ride out for lunch or dinner.
On the other hand, auto traffic reaches levels often described as “bumper to bumper,” “traffic jams,” “backed up,” and “do you know how long it took to get to …”
While we may not consciously realize it, cyclists will make route adjustments for high traffic based on destination, a rider’s tolerance for noise, stench and time constraints. Sometimes it’s as simple as moving over one street, or going behind Walmart instead of through the busy parking lot. But there are tools out there to help to plan routes for that commute to work, store or doctor’s visit.
Mapping out a route in Google Maps bike mode can be useful, but use the tool enough and you’ll probably notice the site’s idea of a good bike route may not be yours. Google’s cycling algorithm seems to value bike lanes, busier streets, and flatter routes over the lower-traffic side streets you might prefer. Switch to Google Street View for a peek at a road’s conditions before leaving.
Another set of great tools are the websites Ride with GPS, Strava, and Map My Ride. Here you can look up local routes that many other riders use that by general consensus are considered convenient and comfortable.
Biking can be a year-round activity and not limited to certain seasons. Now that you’re fully prepared to be a year-round cyclist …
Did you ride your bike today?
