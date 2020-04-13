Politics makes strange bedfellows — just look at the current political climate as we gear for primaries and, eventually, the 2020 election.
Politics also can be the foundation of a gripping thriller as Coral Gables author James Grippando shows in “The Big Lie,” his 16th novel about Miami attorney Jack Swyteck.
Grippando has a knack for targeting current events –sometimes before they happen — that are ripe for fiction. And this year, few things could be as timely as a presidential election.
In “The Big Lie,” President Malcolm MacLeod barely escaped impeachment for corruption but that hasn’t stopped him running for a second term.
Although he lost the popular vote, the Republican is leading in the Electoral College. Florida Democratic Sen. Evan Stahl, MacLeod’s opponent, refuses to concede and hopes to convince his state’s five Republican electors to vote for him. Stahl wants Jack to represent those electors who might break their party’s ranks and vote for him.
Jack focuses on Charlotte Holmes who, given her past with a pro-gun lobbying firm, seems to be the typical MacLeod ally. But Charlotte’s switch to Stahl’s side puts her life in danger as she endures threats and stalkers, before the danger intensifies.
Grippando packs myriad topics such fake news, Florida’s stand your ground law and adulterous politicians into his plot. But “The Big Lie” always feels like an exciting thriller, not a treatise on contemporary concerns.
Grippando is careful not to overburden his believable plot while keeping his characters realistic and the dialogue snappy. While Grippando pits Republicans against Democrats, he also carefully balances his story by showing each candidate’s extreme flaws.
Undecided about which candidate to support this year? Vote for “The Big Lie.”
