The game of golf would be a lot easier if I never had to bring that little flat stick out of the bag. The fact that my score often inflates greatly while I’m holding that one club is an absolute abomination to my overall game.
You may have heard the old golf course trope, “Drive for show and putt for dough.” I’ve always thought of this as a myth. If you can’t get to the green in regulation, or an acceptable amount of strokes, who cares how you putt? A great short game doesn’t get you far with no long game.
But if your game is good enough to get on the greens in regulation, a lack of putting skills will bring you down every time. After many years of golf, I am finally to the point where the putter matters.
We play golf after work every other Wednesday. This past week, I hit the ball pretty well. Even when made mistakes with the driver, the ball was always where I had a shot to get it to the green, and for the most part I did.
However, once I got there, it was like a house of horrors. Out of the nine holes we played, I three-putted on four of them. Not good. I will offer up one excuse: I have never been great on turtle-back greens. Something about them makes me lose my mind and I simply can’t read them.
Anyway, it finally dawned on me that the old phrase about putting for dough now carries some weight. If I could have made it in the cup in two putts, I would have shot a mere two over par. But I blew it and ended up six over par.
So, back to the drawing board with the putter. I am going to take a slightly different approach to my putting game. If I hit the ball closer to the flag, my putting distance will be shorter. That should mean fewer chances to miss. I also need to work on the lag putting. If I can get better at judging the speed of the putt, I should be able to get it closer to the hole. That by itself should eliminate the three-putting.
If I can put those pieces together, then I’ll be able work to better focus on reading the greens. Once I master that, I’ll be at the goal: To be able to drop the ball into the hole with a single putt, from any distance. For now, though, I’ll go in measured steps.
The good thing about my game is that my ball striking has gotten better, which gets me on the green more often than not in regulation. So now my accuracy to the flag, minimizing the distance to putt the ball, needs to come into play. If I can shorten that distance up by getting the ball closer to the hole on my approach shot, I should be able to get the ball down in a maximum of two strokes on the green.
If you’re having issues with your putting, I’d suggest starting by trying to get closer. If you’re always 30 feet from the hole on your approach shot, work on your accuracy approaching the green. If you are a good putter, this recipe to take strokes off your game may not be for you. For me, as a notoriously bad putter, it will hopefully eliminate some strokes I am losing on the green.
My putter and I have never gotten along. I have tried numerous clubs, different stances, altering my grip, whatever. I have come to the conclusion that it simply is the weakest part of my game. However, it’s time I fixed it, so I’m glad to have a plan. Will it work? I’ll know soon enough — the weekend is upon us, and I’ll be heading out to play somewhere.
Here’s hoping we all do a little better on the greens.
