The great Yankees legend Yogi Berra once said, “The future ain’t what it used to be.” The phrase by itself seems a bit nonsensical — and yet, this week a great bit of news arrived in the cycling world that made me think of this quote. This news altered what I thought the future would be regarding cycling to a tiny but positive transition and even acceptance to biking as an alternative transportation mode.
As a rider, you are breathless waiting for what that news was. Utah representatives passed a bill Feb. 12 that would modify cyclist laws to allow bike riders to treat stop signs as yield signs and roll through if the way is clear. Additionally, they may proceed after stopping through a red traffic light, provided the cyclist yields the right of way to any vehicle. This isn’t important by itself, but put in context on a national basis it is earth-shattering. Here’s why.
1982, 37 years ago, Iowa passed what became known as the Iowa Yield on Stop law. It altered the state’s traffic regulations, allowing cyclists to yield at stop signs and proceed after stopping at red traffic lights. While death and destruction were forecast by the anti-cycling crowd, a study done in 2010 by Jason Meggs (https://bit.ly/2SYwjTs) revealed that crashes involving bicycles went down 14 percent. Additionally, there was in an increase in the number of bicycle trips after the law went into effect.
But obviously Iowa people are crazy. No one, not a single state or municipality, would do this for (pick your reason) because it might be seen as actually providing some benefit to people who ride bikes.
However, in parts of Colorado the stop-as-yield law is already in place. In 2011, the cities of Dillon and Breckenridge passed stop-as-yield laws. In 2012, Summit County passed a similar law for its unincorporated areas. And in 2014, the city of Aspen passed one as well.
Now along comes Delaware. In 2017, Delaware became the second state to enable bicyclists to yield at stop signs when Governor John Carney signed House Bill 185 into law. Such a rolling stop is known as an “Idaho stop,” or less commonly as the “roll-and-go” stop. The bill allows cyclists to treat stop signs as yield signs, and red lights as stop signs except on multiple lane roads.
Utah’s law will make three states that have adopted a logical bill recognizing that a bicycle is a transportation mode that has different capabilities.
In addition to Utah, there is a plethora of states and municipalities that have attempted or are attempting to enact similar bills. Considering it took 36 years to go from one lone state to two and then one year to get to three states with yield as stop provisions, there is hope that the dominoes will begin to fall.
Why is something like this suddenly (or not so suddenly — 36 years) beginning to take hold? I believe that the cause may be related to the fact that many more people are choosing to travel by bike. The Yield on Stop law is the new part that simply recognizes that cyclists have actually been performing this function since the first stop sign appeared in Detroit in 1914.
Don’t expect to see anything like this from the Florida legislature. The folks in Tallahassee won’t advance any bill that would remove Florida’s honor of being the deadliest state in the country for bicycle commuters. Consider if a bill was enacted like the Idaho law, and it resulted in a 14 percent reduction in crashes, Florida would slip below California — the number-two state for bicycle fatalities, even though California has twice the population.
However, the local cities and counties in Florida are well within their purview to enact these laws on a piecemeal basis. In Charlotte County, the Peace River Riders Bicycle Club even proposed to the county and city a draft ordinance (https://bit.ly/2SYqc1v) based on the Idaho Stop law several years ago. The proposal was politely disregarded.
Think about the last ride you took. Did you actually stop at stop signs, or did you approach them as yield signs? When you rode up to a red light, with no way to trigger the light to change, did you make sure there was no cross traffic and proceed through the intersection? As cyclists, we know that the most unpleasant place to be for any length of time is at or in an intersection, and consequently endeavor to clear that point as quickly as possible.
Lots to think about, lots to ponder. But as the brain cells are churning over, don’t forget this one very important question:
Did you ride your bike today?
