Last year was full of anxiety, disappointment, and sadness. At the same time, 2020 presented unexpected opportunities for adventure, happiness and optimism.
During my evenings and weekends of isolation, I discovered the joy of treasure hunting. It is a way of getting outside, keeping my mind and body active, staying safe by socially distancing from others, and exploring new areas, whether in my neighborhood or across the state.
My new hobby began last summer when I learned about a man giving away a candy factory through a nationwide Gold Ticket treasure hunt. Always on the quest for bragging rights, of course I wanted in.
David Klein, affectionately called The Candyman, founded the popular Jelly Belly jelly beans. It has been years since he left the company and his life is shared in the documentary, “Candyman: The David Klein Story.”
Klein has several candy factories and is giving his Hawthorne, Florida, factory to the nationwide Gold Ticket finder. To participate, hunters had to purchase a $50 entry in a state hunt and solve a riddle (or two or more) and find a Gold Ticket (in the form of a necklace) worth $5,000. Each state was limited to 1,000 participants and hunts began in October and ended in December. Over a quarter of a million dollars was given out to adventure seekers and the hunt to win the candy factory will be in May.
Although registration for the hunt to win the candy factory is over, Klein is offering more quests including a premium hunt with clues in a digital book called “The Candyman’s Treasure Hunt The Orb Travelers.” The treasure finder will receive a $100,000 annuity paid out over 20 years. Those who preorder the book have access to pop-up virtual hunts. The book costs $35.98 and will be electronically delivered March 27. Learn more and order the book on www.thegoldticket.com.
Hunts led me to Georgia and although I didn’t find gold tickets, I had great adventures including seeing some of “The Walking Dead” set in Senoia, Ga., and watching the sunrise from Jekyll Island. After telling a friend I purchased entries into two hunts, she suggested I investigate treasure hunting closer to home.
I turned to social media for help and several friends shared their quests for tangible and intangible riches. I discovered a bevvy of options for thrill-seekers. Some use high tech devices, others require puzzle-solving skills, and all involve fun. These activities are ideal for solo adventurers, couples, and families.
TREASURE HUNTING BOOKS
Art dealer and author Forrest Fenn hid a treasure chest worth $1 million in the Rocky Mountains more than a decade ago. He wrote a poem with nine clues in the memoir, “The Thrill of the Chase.” At least five people died during quests finding the loot. In June 2020, Fenn announced the treasure chest was found in Wyoming in the same spot he hid it in 2010.
Here in Southwest Florida, award-winning outdoor writer Bob Bramblet hid 100 cull peace silver dollars with an estimated value of $2,000. Clues are in his book “John’s Treasure,” released April 6, 2020 and available on Amazon.
“I enjoy treasure hunting and have looked for things like Native American artifacts or military artifacts. I have found some really interesting things including cannon balls, insignias, buttons, and pottery,” Bramblet said about why he hid treasure for others to find.
“There is something in the human condition that makes us curious and have a desire to find treasure whether your hunt is on the beach for coin, under the water for shipwrecks, or at a yard sale for that overlooked item. In the end, the least you find is time with your family and friends!”
I read the book and perhaps, overanalyzed the clues, and set out on an adventure one weekend searching for John’s treasure. Although I did not find what I was searching for, I returned home with fire ant and mosquito bites, a bag of trash collected along the way, and memories of discovering another part of Florida. That made the trip worthwhile.
Bramblet told me readers reach out asking whether they interpreted the clues correctly, but he will not respond to them. He did say, “people have searched all over the state, some being closer than others. Some seem to be extremely close. The thing to remember is that not everything is a clue, but there are clues that don’t appear to be clues, so you can never be sure!”
As long as the book is available on Amazon, John’s treasure is still out there.
GEOCACHING
Geocaching is a 21st century treasure hunt where items, commonly called caches, are hidden by participants. Clues and hints along with latitude and longitude coordinates are posted online and searchers use global positioning systems and problem-solving skills to find the cache which usually consists of a log sheet or book and small takeaway item for the finder. They’re in waterproof containers which can be just about anything ranging from plastic food storage tubs to old film canisters and faux tree branches to cast-iron animals. Find them in Florida, across the U.S., and throughout the world.
Here’s a fun fact, Charlotte County’s tourism department, then called the Charlotte Harbor Visitor’s Bureau, used geocaching as a marketing tool during the mid-2000s, just as the sport was growing in popularity. A brochure from 2006 encourages visitors to stay in one of several select accommodations to receive access to a series of 25 caches hidden throughout the Blueway Trails and Charlotte County Parks. Caches contained certificates for free meals, hotel stays, cruises, and other experiences. Limited-edition coins redeemable for special experiences were included in some caches. In total, $125,000 worth of experiences were distributed.
The local tourism department is no longer in the geocaching game but you will find plenty of caches in Charlotte County. A quick search on Geocaching.com indicates there are more than 520 caches within a 10-mile radius of Port Charlotte. Caches may be easy or difficult to access.
“I walked two miles, crossed a swinging bridge, forded an ice-cold Tennessee mountain brook and scaled a 30-foot cliff face on my birthday a few years ago to find a geocache” said Southwest Florida resident Pete Corradino and geocacher since 2004. “It was the second most dangerous hide I found, only because there weren’t alligators in the water on this one.”
Getting started is easy. Central Florida resident Jillian Davis has geocached since 2003 and started with friends, then solo, and today, she enjoys it with her husband and son. She advises beginners to “start simple, no need to jump in with fancy equipment and tools. A cell phone and a pencil or pen are all you need to go out and have some fun. We do carry around extra zip top bags, pens or pencils, duct tape, and swag to trade now.”
“When writing your log entry at the geocache or online remember to be kind. There are people that spend time and energy placing these caches and often reading what is written,” Corradino added.
POKÉMON GO
If you’ve been in a public area and seen people wandering with purpose with a smartphone extended, there’s a good chance they’re playing Pokémon Go. Nintendo introduced the world to Pokémon (for pocket monster) in the mid-90s as a game for Game Boy. The augmented reality mobile game launched in 2016 and allows gamers to become trainers and navigate the real world to search and capture Pokémon. When one appears within the smartphone application, users throw Poké Balls to capture and collect characters.
Available for Android and iOS devices, the game is free and fun, however, viewing the world through your smartphone can be distracting. Stay aware of your surroundings especially around roadways and be mindful of where you’re searching for characters. When the game initially launched, some characters were placed on private property or in places inaccessible 24 hours a day. This resulted in some users being charged with trespassing. Learn more about the game by visiting www.pokemongo.com/en-us.
LETTERBOXING
Well before geocaching and Pokémon Go, there was letterboxing and it’s still going strong. It dates to mid-1800s England and it’s part orienteering, part craft, and part problem-solving. Letterboxes contain a logbook and rubber stamp (oftentimes handcrafted) and are hidden in publicly accessible areas. Finders carry their own stamps and when they find a box, they stamp the logbook and use the letterbox stamp to imprint their notebook.
During my travels to Georgia, each time I stopped at an interstate rest area, I visited AtlasQuest.com to search for local letterboxes. Unfortunately, I could not find any active letterboxes but in Charlotte County, I found them in a park, grocery store parking lot, and cemetery.
Amanda Jesse-Lombardi of Bradenton has been Letterboxing for 15 years, geocaching for 11, and playing Pokémon Go for three and finds all appealing for different reasons.
“Letterboxing is challenging because it does not use the aid of GPS. You simply have to rely on the clue and your brain. The discovery of a hand carved stamp gives an element of surprise,” she said. Jesse-Lombardi has engaged her daughter in these activities and participates alone or with friends.
“Geocaching is easier than letterboxing when you have a small child, but it isn’t nearly as satisfying,” she explained. “Pokémon is just something fun that can be done while you are going about daily life. The characters are cute, and it encourages people to get outside and walk!”
Of the three, she finds letterboxing “to be the most culturally rich.” She’s discovered new things about the area she lives and explained, “Letterboxing often will focus on a historical aspect of an area, and I learned a lot about yellow fever in Palmetto, Florida from the Letterbox series there.
“All in all, each of these activities encourage something other than sitting on a couch, which is a great thing! In addition, they can be done anywhere you are, so you can take them on vacation,” Jesse-Lombardi said.
TREASURE IN UNEXPECTED PLACES
Art abandonment is the practice of artists creating small masterpieces and leaving them in areas for others to find as a gesture of random acts of kindness. Sometimes, artists leave clues on their social media pages and other times, they don’t and it’s an unexpected treasure for the finder. These can be painted rocks, paintings, or small sculptures in any medium. The Art Abandonment Facebook group is a place where artists post photos of their art and finders log their found treasure.
Last November while visiting the Vietnam Wall of Southwest Florida, I noticed a small red, white, and blue quilted heart hanging from a historical marker. Pinned to it was a small note with one side stating, “I need a home.” The other read, “I found a quilted heart!” and listed the website www.IFAQH.com and hashtag, #IFAQH. The website explained the “I Found a Quilted Heart” project which began in January 2014 when three sisters and their spouses hiked Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada. They spotted a small, quilted heart with a note reading, “I need a home.” From then on, they’ve shared and encouraged volunteers to place quilted hearts around the world with the goal to brighten the finder’s day. Finders are encouraged to log their finds.
WHERE WILL YOU FIND TREASURE?
Of course, there are treasure hunts Mother Nature has created for us, like collecting seashells, digging for fossils, and foraging edible plants. When you’re out and about, you may intentionally find treasure, or it may find you. No matter which quest you choose, before setting out on a hunt, know the rules about entering public and private lands, digging on public or private property, obey all laws, stay in well-lit areas, practice safety, and have fun.
Jennifer A. Huber is the founder of the award-winning blog solotravelgirl.com and president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association.
