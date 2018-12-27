Reindeer decorate lawns, storefronts and tables during the holiday season. This hardy creature is the only species of deer (family Cervidae) that sports antlers in both sexes, and that can pull sleighs. People have pictured Santa’s sleigh with eight reindeer since 1824, thanks to the poem, “Twas the Night before Christmas”:
“…When, what to my wondering eyes should appear; But a miniature sleigh, and eight tiny reindeer; With a little old driver, so lively and quick; I knew in a moment it must be St. Nick.”
While eight captive reindeer visit Florida once a year, no wild reindeer inhabit this state. However, two types of deer do call Florida home: White-tailed deer and Key deer, an endangered subspecies of white-tail that lives only in the Florida Keys.
Key deer are tiny — about the size of big dogs. Bucks weigh about 80 pounds and stand 28 to 32 inches tall at the shoulder. Does weigh about 65 pounds and are about 4 inches shorter. The Key Deer Refuge was established in the late 1950s on Big Pine Key to protect and preserve Key deer and other wildlife in the Keys. You might find them munching on one of the 150 plant species they eat. These little deer especially enjoy mangrove leaves and propagules.
Although hunting Key deer is illegal, their population has faced many other challenges. A grisly outbreak of New World screwworm devastated 131 Key deer in 2016, and two more in 2017. This flesh-eating parasite appears to have been eradicated, due to the diligence of the refuge managers.
However, the number of Key deer counted in surveys last year (76) was less than the number of Key deer deaths due to anthropomorphic (human) causes (101), primarily vehicle collisions (96). Hurricane Irma killed another 21.
White-tailed deer, (Odocoileus virginianus), also called Virginia deer, range from the Canadian Artic to South America. Our Florida white-tailed deer are smaller animals of the same species living in the Midwest. The white-tailed deer is named for the long white hair on the underside of the tail. During flight, the tail flares and flashes the white.
If you want to see white-tailed deer in Florida, visit Myakka River State Park at dawn. Because deer are protected from hunters in the park, they are less wary of humans. Some female deer bond with other does and fawns, and it is a joy to watch them care for their young together. Fawns can walk at birth and stay with their mothers for one to two years. When fawns are very young, a doe may leave them sleeping, curled and camouflaged in the woods, while she nourishes herself.
Antlers (or bone horns) are grown and shed annually by male white-tailed deer. This time of year, bucks in Florida sport velvet, and need extra protein found in young plants to support antler production. After 150 days or so, when the antlers are fully grown, bucks will scrape their fully formed antlers against trees to remove the velvet.
Disney’s classic Bambi illustrates the gentleness of deer and their ability to make friends with unlikely characters — Thumper, a boisterous rabbit, and Flower, a shy skunk. Enjoy this season of the deer: A time for gentleness, friendship, family and caring.
