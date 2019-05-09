The tarflower, also known as flycatcher and flyweed, is a perennial woody shrub that thrives in sandy soil such as found along coastal plains, well-drained sand scrubs, and in pine flatwoods. It grows to a height of 4 to 8 feet with a spread of 2 to 6 feet. This plant is native to Florida and found throughout the peninsula portion of the state. It is also found in the states of Alabama and Georgia. Its scientific name is Bejaria racemosa, and it is a member of Ericaceae, the blueberry family.
The unique property of this flower is that the undersides of the petals, the buds and the fruit capsules are coated with a sticky substance that can trap smaller insects. Hence its common name, tarflower. In fact, in past times, it was used as flypaper, hung indoors to catch flies and other insects.
Why does this flower generate this sticky substance? Some naturalists believe that the plant is carnivorous and actually feeds on insects. However, this is probably unlikely, since the flowers do not last long and drop to the ground, thus not having enough time to digest the insects.
Another theory is that the sticky substance provides a defense against smaller insects, such as ants, that might come to obtain nectar without providing pollination services. Unfortunately, small pollinators are trapped as well. For now, it’s another one of nature’s mysteries.
The branches of this plant are mostly upright. The leaves are elliptic to ovate in shape with little or no stalk. They are about 1 to 2 inches long and up to an inch wide. They are attached alternately along the stem. Both the stems and the leaves are covered with stiff hairs.
The large white flowers have a pinkish tinge. They are about 1 to 2 inches in diameter and grow in spike clusters 6 to 9 inches long. Each flower has seven narrow petals and 12 to 14 long stamens surrounding the pistil. The flowers bloom from spring to fall, but peak in May and June.
The fruits are sticky capsules, about 0.3 inches in diameter, produced at the end of the stems. The pistils, about an inch long, remain on the maturing capsules for some time. The dried capsules will eventually split and release many seeds.
The flowers are quite fragrant and attract bees, wasps, butterflies, moths and other insects. However, as mentioned earlier, smaller insects are frequently trapped by the sticky coating.
Be sure to take time to walk through your neighborhood and look for tarflowers, which are now in bloom.
