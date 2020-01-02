There’s a new Los Angeles County sheriff in town: grizzled tough guy Bill Hollister, played with subtle swagger and a watchful eye by gravelly voiced Stephen Dorff (True Detective).
Hollister gets a promotion from the titular “Deputy” in the midseason-premiering FOX drama (Thursdays beginning Jan. 2) to head honcho thanks to an obscure rule in the county charter invoked when his boss dies unexpectedly. Hollister, a mounted-unit old hand, first responds: Take this job and shove it. But the responsible realist soon agrees to an emergency swearing-in — at the scene where he has just ended a spectacular car chase with a neat cowboy trick.
“Bill is just an old, hard chargin’, horse-ridin’ deputy,” says executive producer and director David Ayer, the writer of gritty, realistic, L.A.-set police thrillers Training Day (2001) and End of Watch (2012), who’s making his TV debut (the script is by former LAPD detective Will Beall).
“Hollister does the right thing even if it’s difficult or gets him in trouble. It’s been fun and interesting to bring that as a framework to modern issues and problems. He’s Cowboy 2.0.”
The top lawman’s arrogant, by-the-book former superiors aren’t thrilled when Hollister — after doing a piece of official business by making a brief speech to some graduating deputies including his deceased partner’s son, earnest and soon-to-be-in-jeopardy Deputy Joseph Blair (Shane Paul McGhie) — hightails it back into the field instead of his office.
THROWBACK APPROACH TO THE LAW
“Bill is ultimately going to put bad guys away,” Dorff says. “He’s a throwback to an older generation. But he’s different from other TV lawmen in that he’s flawed.”
At his side is a trusted but equally imperfect buddy, former Marine sniper Deputy Cade Ward (Brian Van Holt, Cougar Town). “There’s demons to Cade, lots of wounds and shadows, but ultimately, he’s a good man trying to do his best,” says Van Holt, who comes from a family of cops and could immediately relate to the role. They’re joined by the new head of Hollister’s security detail, young, smart Deputy Brianna Bishop (scene stealer Bex Taylor-Klaus).
Making the characters and their police work authentic is an Ayer trademark so the cast worked with consultants and deputies from the L.A. Sheriff’s Department. They did ride-alongs and just talked about the job. Dorff polished his equestrian skills (his horse Rain Man is a star himself, having just worked with Tom Hanks). And although most of the shooting is in Albuquerque, N.M., iconic Los Angeles locations get screen time, so the show feels grounded in the sprawling, diverse county.
When Hollister kicks off his boots at home, he is kept in line by wife Dr. Paula Reyes (Yara Martinez, “Jane the Virgin”), a badass ER trauma surgeon he met 20 years ago when she stitched him up.
“We’ll see the pressures of being in the public eye, and what that does to the family,” says Martinez, who got to know her costar when Ayer had them do martial arts at a dojo as he peppered them with questions.
Emotion doesn’t take a back seat to the action, of which “Deputy” has plenty. “In Episode 2, I’m in a chopper and take down a cartel. It gets pretty gnarly,” Dorff says.
Cases coming up include child abduction, high-end burglaries and smugglers bringing immigrants across the border.
“Bill’s a street deputy at heart,” Ayer says. “Sheriff is what he has to wrestle with and grow into.” We are so along for the ride.
