A latke is a type of potato pancake or fritter found in Ashkenazi Jewish cuisine. The dish, which is traditionally served during Hanukkah, can be made with grated, shredded, or mashed potatoes. Top them with applesauce, sour cream, or smoked salmon. If serving them for breakfast, you can add a poached egg.
Note: Latkes are crispiest straight from the pan, but you can prep the ingredients the day before. You can use Yukon Gold potatoes instead of russets.
POTATO LATKES
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Yield: 12 ( 6 servings)
Ingredients:
3 medium russet potatoes, peeled
1 large egg, beaten, or more to taste
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon grated onion
½ teaspoon salt, or more to taste
¼ cup peanut oil for frying, or as needed
Directions:
1. Slice peeled potatoes and run through a food processor fitted with the grater attachment. Place shredded potatoes in a cheesecloth and wring, extracting as much moisture as possible.
2. Measure 2 cups shredded, drained potatoes and place into a medium bowl; save any extra for another use. Add egg, flour, onion, and salt, and stir until well combined.
3. Heat ¼ –inch of oil in a large, heavy-bottomed skillet over medium-high heat. Place large spoonfuls of potato mixture into the hot oil, pressing down on them to form ¼- to ½-inch-thick patties. Cook until golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Flip and repeat on the other side.
4. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate to drain while you cook any remaining latkes. Serve hot.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.