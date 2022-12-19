Potato Latkes

Traditional potato latke toppings include applesauce and sour cream. If you’re serving them for breakfast, consider pairing them with smoked salmon and cream cheese or a poached egg.

A latke is a type of potato pancake or fritter found in Ashkenazi Jewish cuisine. The dish, which is traditionally served during Hanukkah, can be made with grated, shredded, or mashed potatoes. Top them with applesauce, sour cream, or smoked salmon. If serving them for breakfast, you can add a poached egg.

Note: Latkes are crispiest straight from the pan, but you can prep the ingredients the day before. You can use Yukon Gold potatoes instead of russets.


