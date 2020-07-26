Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 18, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan (c) 2019 NPD Group.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "The Order" by Daniel Silva (Harper) Last week:–
2. "Peace Talks" by Jim Butcher (Ace) Last week: –
3. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead) Last week: 2
4. "28 Summers" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown) Last week: 1
5. "A Walk Along the Beach" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine) Last week: –
6. "Sex and Vanity" by Kevin Kwan (Doubleday) Last week: 6
7. "Camino Winds" by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 3
8. "The Guest List" by Lucy Foley (Morrow) Last week: 5
9. "Utopia Avenue" by David Mitchell (Random House) Last week: –
10. "The Adventure Zone: Petals to the Metal" by By Clint McElroy, Griffin McElroy, Travis McElroy, Justin McElroy and Carey Pietsch (First Second) Last week: –
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster) Last week:–
2. "How to Be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi (One World) Last week: 2
3. "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir" by John Bolton (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 1
4. "A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir" by Colin Jost (Crown) Last week: –
5. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (Dial) Last week: 4
6. "Trixie and Katya's Guide to Modern Womanhood" by by Trixie Mattel and Katya (Plume) Last week: –
7. "Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering" by Joanna Gaines (Morrow) Last week: 5
8. "Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor" by Layla Saad (Sourcebooks) Last week: 3
9. "Begin Again: James Baldwin's America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own" by Eddie S. Glaude (Crown) Last week: 14
10. "Blitz: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win" by David Horowitz (Humanix) Last week: 8
