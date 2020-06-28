Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 20, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan (c) 2019 NPD Group.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "28 Summers" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown) Last week: _
2. "Camino Winds" by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 3
3. "The Summer House" by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown) Last week: 1
4. "Stranger Planet" by Nathan W. Pyle. (Morrow Gift) Last week: _
5. "If It Bleeds" by Stephen King (Scribner) Last week: 5
6. "Daddy's Girls" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) Last week: 2
7. "Fair Warning" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown) Last week: 4
8. "Tom Clancy: Firing Point" by Mike Maden (Putnam) Last week: 7
9. "Deacon King Kong" by James McBride (Riverhead) Last week: _
10. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead) Last week: 8
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "How to Be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi (One World) Last week: 2
2. "Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World" by Chris Wallace with Mitch Weiss (Avid Reader) Last week: 1
3. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (Dial) Last week: 3
4. "The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz" by Erik Larson (Crown) Last week: 5
5. "Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering" by Joanna Gaines (Morrow) Last week: 4
6. "United States of Socialism: Who's Behind It. Why It's Evil. How to Stop It." by Dinesh D'Souza (All Points) Last week: 6
7. "I'm Your Emotional Support Animal: Navigating Our All Woke, No Joke Culture" by Adam Carolla (Post Hill) Last week: _
8. "Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor" by Layla Saad (Sourcebooks) Last week: _
9. "Blitz: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win" by David Horowitz (Humanix) Last week: 15
10. "Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex" by Michael Todd (WaterBrook) Last week: 7
Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. (c) 2019, PWxyz LLC.
