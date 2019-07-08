I'd like to consider myself fit: I bike, swim, box, practice hot yoga, and attend the gym fairly regularly. The only thing I can't do, however, is run. But, Love spared me on this particular day. There was no running. Phew! No promises for future classes, though.
Attendees were of all sizes, abilities and ages, and all felt comfortable to go at their own pace. It was a friendly and encouraging environment, and you could tell the attendees had gotten to know each other well through the class and regular practice.
The attendees were welcoming and patient with me, knowing it was my first class.
At one point I accidentally kicked over my water bottle, and a woman brought me an extra. (Bless.)
The day was hot, in the 90s, or fairly close to it, but it felt a lot cooler under the pavilion.
Though not religious myself, I liked that Love started class with a prayer, connecting with her class by asking if anyone had prayer requests, whether specific or silent.
I made it through the first three sets mostly unscathed, before the heat started to get to me, and I took a break.
I took breaks as needed, reminding myself that we're outside and it's an extremely hot day, and not to push my body beyond its limits.
During my breaks, I looked at the other participants in awe. They were each going at their own pace through the sets, not feeling pressured to push their bodies beyond what it was capable of at that time.
I was excited thinking about if I made boot camp a regular practice, how my strength could grow, watching the regular attendees smash through the workout.
After the workout I did feel a little nauseous due to the heat. I took my time getting up, sipped my water, and it quickly passed.
Don't let the name "boot camp" deter or scare you, as the coach and participants are all welcoming and encouraging. Whether you're just beginning a fitness routine, or a seasoned pro, it's a good workout nonetheless.
Don't forget to sip water while you're working out, and continue to re-hydrate after you're finished.
