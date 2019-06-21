It's officially summer and time to freshen up your online dating profile.
Recently, dating app Match released AskMatch, a new in-app dating coach service, to its members.
The service includes free 15- to 20-minute phone calls with an experienced dating and relationship adviser.
AskMatch started in New York, and the free feature will expand to 10 additional cities this summer. As the feature becomes more available to locals, members will receive a message in their app inbox with details on how to access the service.
Rachel DeAlto, Match's chief dating expert, said summer is a good time to make more connections, but your dating profile can be an obstacle.
"People are going out way more, and in this better mood because of (summer)," said DeAlto. "When people are happy and enjoyable, that's when you draw people in more."
If you're seriously looking for a relationship this summer, DeAlto has six do's and don'ts to make your dating profile more attractive.
Be positive. "It doesn't have to be cliche, like rainbows and unicorns, but what are your words saying? Are they saying 'I don't want this, don't swipe if this'? All of a sudden, you're yelling at someone instead of offering something someone can be drawn to. Tell about who you are."
Choose photos wisely. Don't take pictures in the bathroom, especially with a toilet in back of you. Keep sunglasses off.
"Choose five to seven pictures, from up close and smiling, to full body –so no one is surprised – and some outside. Make one of the photos a conversation starter. . . .Did you go somewhere cool or hang out with a tiger?"
Save any life mantras for the date. "Your profile is not the place for phrases like 'work hard play hard.' You're not here to preach; you're here to connect. Give people a hint of who you are and an opening to connect."
Pick three adjectives. Choose adjectives that describe you, and give an example. "If you're a happy person, you could say, 'I have a smile on my face even through the saddest movies.' Or share a hobby you enjoy, like cooking, but be specific. Say, 'My homemade tortellini is to die for.' "
Keep the kids – and pets – at home. If there are excessive pictures of your pets, everyone will think they dominate your life. "It's not hiding, but there's a time and place to share more of that. You want people to picture themselves in your life and avoid assumptions."
Ease into the messaging. Sometimes people need time letting others in and can feel protected by the app. "Don't go all in for the number and date on the first message. Be cautious about using the same one line that works with one person and start doing it for everyone."
